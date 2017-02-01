BC football coach gets in on the latest meme in cringeworthy Signing Day video

For Boston College football coach Steve Addazio, National Signing Day is a chance to bring in the next group of talented football players to help his program … and make a meme-inspired internet video that is almost certain to give you the nerd chills.

I present to you: Addazio Salt Bae.

Flimsy premise to connect the video to a recent meme? Check. Poor acting? Check. Appears to be filmed on an iPhone 4? Check. The HBO theme at the beginning for some reason? Big check.

It’s all there. This is everything I’m looking for in a Steve Addazio video. Happy Signing Day, everyone!