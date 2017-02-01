Austin Jackson Signing Day Announcement Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Four-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson is set to announce his college decision between USC, ASU and Washington live on MaxPreps.com at 9:00 a.m.

The Trojans already landed four-star legacy Isaiah Pola-Mao in the 2017 class, but they’ll be hoping to add another in offensive lineman Austin Jackson on Signing Day.

Melvin Jackson played for the Trojans during the title run in 1974, now his grandson will be making his college choice with USC standing as the heavy favorite over ASU and Washington for the Phoenix-product.

The announcement will be streamed live from North Canyon High School on MaxPreps.com at 9:00 a.m. Pacific.

To access the live MaxPreps stream on the web, you can click here.

Jackson is ranked as the eight-best tackle prospect in the class by the 247Sports composite. He also stands as the top player in Arizona and the No. 35 recruit in the country.

USC would like to see Jackson fill out an already strong offensive line class which includes four-star tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, four-star center Brett Neilon and three-star tackles Andrew Voorhees and Jalen McKenzie.

And of course, the Trojans hope to see the 2017 class grow even further with signing announcements from key targets littered throughout the rest of the day.

USC expects to hear news on receiver Joseph Lewis, athlete Greg Johnson and tight end Josh Falo, along with others, as the day rolls on.

Stay tuned to see how USC’s 2017 class finishes up.

