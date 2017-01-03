Auburn QB Sean White explains how he knew he was playing with a broken forearm

Sean White’s return to Auburn’s lineup started remarkably well Monday night, as he led the Tigers to a 7-0 lead on their first series in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma. However, that series proved costly.

White, who missed Auburn’s previous two games because of a shoulder injury, exited Monday’s 35-19 loss before halftime with a broken right forearm. And according to White’s father, that injury occurred on the Tigers’ opening drive.

White confirmed as much when speaking to reporters following the game.

“I didn’t think I broke it obviously,” said White, per al.com. “As the game went on I kind of just noticed I was throwing like crap and stuff. Something ain’t right. They checked me out and figured out I broke it.”

That means White played several more series with that broken bone in his throwing arm. Before heading to the locker room for X-rays, he completed four of 10 passes for 35 yards.

In relief of White, John Franklin III and Jeremy Johnson combined to complete eight of 16 pass attempts for 188 yards, no TDs and one interception. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Franklin also suffered an arm injury that limited his effectiveness and ultimately led to his removal.