Watch Rick Barry’s son Canyon shoot underhand free throws like his dad

Basketball clearly runs in the family genes of Rick Barry and his offspring.

Sons Scooter, Jon, Brent and Drew all played pro basketball.

Another son, Canyon, is playing at Florida and is following in his dad’s Hall-of-Fame sneaker-steps when he steps to the foul line.

Rick Barry and his underhand free throws were a part of NBA history. The all-time great was a 90 percent shooter from the line during his brilliant career.

Check out Canyon Barry in a cool video with some splicing of the art his dad made famous.