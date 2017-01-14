The Syracuse Basketball Team Seeks Revenge In Home Tilt Versus BC

Vengeance is on the mind of the Syracuse basketball team in their next affair against the Boston College Eagles. Will they get it? Neil Adler has the scoop.

The Syracuse basketball squad is set for a rematch with Boston College later today beginning at 4 pm from the Carrier Dome.

Let’s collectively pray for a different outcome this time around.

On New Year’s Day, in the Orange’s initial ACC contest, the ‘Cuse went on the road and got absolutely demolished by the Eagles, 96-81. That triumph represented BC’s first conference conquest in nearly two years.

The points surrendered by Syracuse also amounted to the most given up by a SU roster since the team joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2013-14 campaign.

With that ugly backdrop in place, here’s where things stand about two weeks later. The ‘Cuse (10-7) had picked up nice home victories against Miami and Pittsburgh before, most recently, losing on Jan. 10 by 10 points to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

BC (9-8), meanwhile, suffered unsurprising road defeats to Wake Forest and No. 7 Duke, then the Eagles got back in the win column on Jan. 11, beating N.C. State 74-66 at home.

In terms of per-game stats, Boston College scores 75 points and allows 74. The Eagles shoot 46 percent from the field, collect 37 rebounds, dish out 16 assists, block three shots and make six steals. Sophomore Jerome Robinson paces BC at nearly 21 points a game, one of three players who average double-figures.

Syracuse, on the other hand, puts up 76 points and gives up 67. The Orange connect on 46 percent from the field, tally 38 rebounds and 17 assists, while blocking six shots and forcing eight steals.

After the Virginia Tech drubbing, where is SU’s confidence? The ‘Cuse must revert back to its form in the Miami and Pittsburgh affairs, and not take Boston College lightly.

The Orange also has to strengthen its defense, in the paint as well as on the perimeter. Versus the Hokies, Syracuse got shredded inside for a handful of voracious dunks.

Furthermore, in the Jan. 1 disaster against BC, the Eagles torched SU for 16 3-pointers. Boston College has multiple threats from downtown, and Syracuse has to stand its ground.

A repeat of that, and our boys have no shot at winning.

It would also prove helpful for the ‘Cuse to get some easy buckets out in transition. That simply hasn’t happened of late.

Stellar freshmen Tyus Battle and Taurean Thompson have generated terrific offensive output in several recent games (although only for Thompson when he sees significant minutes).

This is critical moving forward, particularly if sophomore Tylor Lydon is still a bit hobbled like he looked in the second half versus Virginia Tech.

Both Syracuse and Boston College sport a 2-2 record in the ACC. SU desperately needs to secure its third conference victory, as the Orange will next leave the friendly confines of Central New York to clash with No. 11 North Carolina and No. 20 Notre Dame. Simply brutal.

This article originally appeared on