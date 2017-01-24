St. Peter’s comes back to sweep season series with Rider (Jan 23, 2017)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Cavon Baker scored 16 points and St. Peter’s came back from a 14-point second-half deficit to sweep the season series with Rider 56-51 on Monday night.

It’s the first time the Peacocks (11-9, 7-3 MAAC) have swept their state rivals since the 2005-06 season.

Rider led 41-27 with 13:06 left. The Peacocks quickly responded, as Baker hit three free throws and drilled two 3s as part of an 11-2 run which cut the margin to five.

Another Baker 3-pointer with 4:44 to go gave St. Peter’s a 47-45 lead, which it held the rest of the way. Jimmie Taylor hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to pull Rider to 54-51 but Baker answered with two free throws for a five-point lead.

Nick Griffin added 12 points for St. Peter’s, which shot just 32.7 percent from the field. But the Peacocks hit 10 more free throws, three more 3-pointers, and finished with a 27-2 advantage in bench scoring.

Taylor scored 13 and Xavier Lundy added 12 for Rider (12-9, 5-5).