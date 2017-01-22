Omogbo’s 20 and 16 lead Colorado State over Utah State 64-56 (Jan 21, 2017)

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Emmanuel Omogbo had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Colorado State never trailed on its way to a 64-56 win over Utah State on Saturday night.

Omogbo had his Mountain West Conference-leading 10th double-double of the season and the 18th of his career.

Gian Clavell added 15 points and Prentiss Nixon scored 14 – each made a pair of 3-pointers for the Rams (12-8, 4-3).

Colorado State had a 19-6 lead to start the game, went into halftime up 35-23 and had its largest lead at 48-32 with 13:44 left.

Utah State (8-10, 2-5) had a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to 58-52 with 1:15 left, but the Rams made 6 of 7 free throws from there to hold on for the win.

Jalen Moore had 14 points and Koby McEwen had 13 for the Aggies, who made 3 of 19 from 3-point range.