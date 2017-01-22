NCAA Basketball: Best Bets for Championship Sunday

Best Bets returns with key NCAA basketball match-ups in the ACC and Big Ten.

Last Week: 1-2

Overall: 11-11

Championship Sunday is upon us in the NFL, but NCAA basketball remains hot as key conference match-ups in the ACC and Big Ten are on tap today.

Last week was difficult for Best Bets. Minnesota let everyone down on the road and with a home loss to Wisconsin yesterday, questions return about just how “good” the Golden Gophers are. Elsewhere the Seminoles could not take advantage of 7.5 points from North Carolina. The Tar Heels steamrolled Florida State as they continue to pick up momentum in the ACC. The one bet that came through was an impressive home victory by Louisville over Duke.

Looking to this week, an intriguing game is on tap between Clemson and Virginia Tech as both teams fight for solid footing in the conference and a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Speaking of NCAA Tournament bids, Northwestern is looking for its first bid ever and goes to Columbus, OH to play the Buckeyes in a game the Wildcats should win. Finally, a last pick might extend to the interesting football games in Atlanta and Foxboro today.

Let’s take a look at what is going to happen today!

Virginia Tech at Clemson (-6)

What has happened to Clemson?

The Tigers entered ACC play at 11-2 and looked primed to earn their first tournament bid since 2011. Unfortunately, they have gone in the complete opposite direction.

Clemson now sits at 1-5 in the conference and have a desperate game today against Virginia Tech in what may amount to a “save-your-season” type game. Particularly frustrating is the closeness of some of Clemson’s losses. Three of the five losses in their current five-game losing streak were by five points or less. Their most recent loss, to North Carolina at home, Clemson led by one with 1:42 left to play in overtime and couldn’t close it out.

For Virginia Tech, the Hokies have been up and down in conference play and could use a road victory like this because tough games loom in the coming weeks. Buzz Williams is turning around the program and a victory today would show many that Virginia Tech is taking care of business and competing for their first tournament bid since 2007.

Where should your money be placed today? It is difficult to get a read on Clemson right now. The Tigers laid down in Louisville in their last game and were beaten by 32 points. They absolutely have to win this game or the best they can hope for is a potential NIT bid. The Hokies appear to be the better team, but any road victory is difficult in the ACC. I think Clemson will probably win a close one, but Virginia Tech will cover the spread. Take the Hokies.

Pick: Virginia Tech (+6)

Northwestern at Ohio State (-2)

I’ll be honest, I don’t quite understand this line. Ohio State has improved and adjusted to the absence of talented wing Keita Bates-Diop, but the Buckeyes are still not a great basketball team.

The Wildcats might not have the history or tradition to back them up, but make no mistake, Chris Collins has this team playing well.

Northwestern stands at 15-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference. A win today keeps them only a game out of first in the Big Ten and sends another sign to the NCAA selection committee that they absolutely need to be included in the NCAA Tournament.

This type of game is like the Virginia Tech game on the previous slide. It is potentially dangerous, but the Wildcats should be able to handle it. The Wildcats are 3-1 on the road so far in Big Ten play, with victories over bottom dwellers like Rutgers, Penn State, and Nebraska. Ohio State is probably one step above those teams, but expect a sleepy Columbus crowd today, so the environment shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Other interesting gambling nuggets that should tilt the scales towards Northwestern are that the Wildcats are 14-5 against the spread this season and 4-1 as underdogs. Conversely, Ohio State is 8-10-1 overall against the spread this season and just 5-6-1 as favorites.

I would take the Wildcats today. I think they will take the odds and the game overall. For one of the few times in Northwestern’s history, their athleticism matches up well against Ohio State’s. I think the Wildcats are a more disciplined and driven team at this point in the season. I predict they will go into Columbus and take care of business against the Buckeyes.

Pick: Northwestern (+2)

Green Bay at Atlanta (-6)

How about an NFL pick? Why not?

Knowing that many will be tuning into today’s conference championship games, here is a little bonus pick in the NFL.

The Falcons are looking to “slay the beast” today and take down the mighty Aaron Rodgers at home to earn their first Super Bowl trip since 1998.

Green Bay are riding Rodgers and head into the Georgia Dome full of swagger. Since taking down the Cowboys last week, the Packers have become the trendy pick to make it to the Super Bowl.

As Lee Corso likes to say, “not so fast.”

I think the Falcons get it done today. Matt Ryan has been just as good, they are playing at home and Green Bay is pretty banged up. The Packers will be taking the field with a banged up Jordy Nelson and a secondary that is shaky and injured.

Last week, they dared Dallas to run the ball by playing nickel defenses almost exclusively. The Cowboys inexplicably tried throwing it again and again. Matt Ryan won’t make those mistakes. He’s savvy and has no trouble handing off to Devonta Freeman or Tevin Coleman.

When the Packers adjust, he’ll hit them with play action. Deadspin did a great profile on the effectiveness of the Falcons’ running game this past week.

Rodgers and the Packers will score points, but not enough. Take the Falcons by 7-10 points.

Pick: Atlanta (-6)

Check back next week for a recap of how we finished this week and our overall record. Meanwhile, enjoy all the games on a busy Sunday!

