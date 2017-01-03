Louisiana-Lafayette cruises to 69-52 win over UALR (Jan 02, 2017)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Justin Miller scored 15 points and Bryce Washington got his third-straight double-double to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 69-52 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Monday night.

Frank Bartley IV added 14 points with 6-of-8 shooting for Louisiana-Lafayette (11-4, 1-1 Sun Belt), which shot 59.4 percent in the first half and finished 57 percent overall to pick up its first conference win of the season. Washington finished with 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to get his 11th double-double of the season.

Louisiana-Lafayette dominated in the opening half, taking a 44-22 advantage into the break. Washington hit back-to-back buckets to open the second half and while UALR (10-5, 1-1) narrowed the gap over the final 20 minutes, the lead was never challenged, even after Miller fouled out with 4:47 left.

Arkansas-Little Rock, the defending conference champion, was led by Kemy Osse’s 15 points.