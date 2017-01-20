Indiana loses forward OG Anunoby to season-ending knee surgery

Indiana forward OG Anunoby will have surgery on his right knee and miss the remainder of the season, a source confirmed to FOX Sports.

Anunoby, who was injured in Indiana’s win over Penn State on Wednesday, is expected to have the surgery next week, the source said.

Anunoby was in the midst of a breakout season for Indiana, averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds a game. Anunoby was projected as a first rounder and a potential lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

