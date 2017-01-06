Cobb’s 46 points power Fairfield past Manhattan, 97-79 (Jan 05, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Curtis Cobb scored a career-high 46 points and Fairfield rode a big first half to a 97-79 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference win at Manhattan Thursday night.

Cobb hit 9 of 12 3-point shots and was 16 of 23 overall from the field. Cobb drilled six 3-pointers in the first half as the Stags built a 54-33 lead. He now has scored 20 or more points five times this season.

Cobb’s previous career best scoring night was 26 points against Sacred Heart November 11.

Fairfield (8-5, 3-1) collectively shot 59.6 percent from the field (31 of 52) and was 10 of 16 as a team from deep. Tyler Nelson added 16 points and Jonathan Kasibabu added another 13.

Zane Waterman scored 26 points to lead Manhattan (5-10, 0-4). Aaron Walker Jr. added 14 points and Tyler Wilson and Na’Quan Council each added another 10 points.