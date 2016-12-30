Brodeur scores 27 with 10 boards, Penn tops Fairfield 74-68 (Dec 30, 2016)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) AJ Brodeur scored a career-high 27 points with 10 rebounds, Matt Howard scored 19 on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine boards and University of Pennsylvania beat Fairfield 74-68 on Friday.

Brodeur, who made 12 of 18 from the field, scored 20 in the second half.

Howard and Brodeur scored five points apiece during an 11-2 run that made it 50-46 with 13 minutes to go and Penn (6-5) led the rest of the way.

Howard converted a 3-point play and Jackson Donahue hit a 3-pointer during an 8-2 run that gave the Quakers a 58-50 lead with 8:46 remaining. The Stags pulled within three with five minutes left, but would get no closer as Brodeur answered with a 3-point play and Jackson Donahue hit another 3 to make it 69-60 with 1:49 to play.

Tyler Nelson hit five 3-pointers and led Fairfield (5-5) with 21 points. Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 13 and Curtis Cobb added 11 points. The trio, however, combined to make just 14 of 48 (29 percent) from the field. Amadou Sidibe grabbed 14 rebounds.