Nicolas Vuignier didn’t want to buy a drone to shoot footage of himself throwing down huge freestyle ski tricks, so he figured out a way to record himself after tossing the camera in the air in mid-launch. Thanks to some brilliant editing, the end result was mind-blowing.

Check out Vuignier “centriphone” video experiment, in which he whips an iPhone around his head like a helicopter blade while skiing.