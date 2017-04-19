Video: Rob Gronkowski interrupts Sean Spicer’s White House briefing

Gronk’s babysitter is going to be looking for work after what happened Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

In advance of the Patriots’ celebration with Donald Trump, Gronk popped his head into Sean Spicer’s press briefing and asked if the much-embattled press secretary could use a little help. Spicer seemed a bit peeved at first before eventually conceding, “Alright, that was cool.”

I tell you what, Spicer probably wishes he had a guy like Gronk at his side when the press starts giving him the heat.

