Nikola Jokic used to drink three liters of Coca-Cola every day

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic did not have the best dietary habits when he was in Serbia, he tells ESPN's Zach Lowe in a recent Q&A.

“Maybe three liters or so. It was a lot,” Jokic said.

“Never in the morning, because we had practices in the morning, and I could never drink before,” he added. “But after practice, it was glass after glass. I couldn't stop.”

No word on how many cavities he suffered from.

Jokic said he has his last Coca-Cola was on his flight to Denver. Coca-Cola is good…just in moderation.

