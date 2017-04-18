Jim Harbaugh is pumped that this child is named after him

Jim Harbaugh doubled Michigan's win total in 2015, his first season leading the program, endearing himself to Wolverines fans everywhere. One Michigan family expressed their admiration by naming their son Harbaugh on Sept. 1, 2016, right before the start of last season.

On Tuesday, the football coach took to Twitter to celebrate young Harbaugh Lee Fettig of Moran, Mich.

Something about this kid, A Winner & Champ all the way! Enthusiasm! M Fan! Harbaugh Lee Fettig, keep an eye on him. pic.twitter.com/aq7fpA0LjE — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) April 18, 2017

Yeah, that tweet reads like it came straight from the mouth of Dick Vitale, but when your fan base is naming its babies after you, how else is a football coach supposed to respond?

Michigan won 10 games for the second straight season this fall, but will set its sights on its first Big Ten title under Harbaugh in 2017.

If that happens, expect more infant Harbaughs at Michigan hospitals in 2018.

[H/T: Detroit Free Press]

