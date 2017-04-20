The Erie Otters have a fever, and the only prescription is less cowbell

After prevailing in Game 7 over the London Knights on Tuesday, fans of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters got pretty jacked up and decided to celebrate by throwing the cowbells they’d brought into the arena for noisemaking directly onto the ice.

Things got heated. People excited. But you just can’t go and rain down cowbells. In response, the Erie Insurance Arena operators have banned cowbells at events “to provide for a safer environment for the players, coaches, staff and patrons.”

Previously the Otters had given out cowbells as a promotion and sold the noisemakers at merchandise stands. Video of the cowbell tossing incident is available at the Erie Times-News.

Perhaps the fans could have pulled it back a little. But rather than doing everyone a disservice by not performing the heck out of those cowbells, they didn’t hold back, and a good thing has ended. Good luck in the next round sans cowbell, Otters.

