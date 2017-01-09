Diver narrowly avoids being attacked by a shark in terrifying footage

In this terrifying video from Australia, a spearfisherman narrowly avoids being attacked by a bull shark off the coast of Australia.

Via the Daily Mail:

Diver Kerry Daniel, 35, was spearfishing off the coast of north Queensland near the Great Barrier Reef when he recorded the moment the predator charged at him.

Fortunately he was able to jam his spear gun into the shark’s mouth, leaving the creature writhing around in pain while he escaped uninjured.

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

Let this be a reminder to all of us that the ocean is teeming with things that want nothing more than to kill you. That’s really all the ocean is: A giant blue storage container filled with things that want to eat you.