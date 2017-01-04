105-year-old French cyclist sets world-record time at Velodrome National

105-year-old French cyclist Robert Marchand proved this week that age can be conquered with a good bike, a can-do attitude, and one would presume above average immune and respiratory systems.

Marchand set a world record in the 105-plus age category on Wednesday when he rode 22.547 kilometers (14 miles) in one hour.

He achieved the feat at the Velodrome National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. He’s set faster times there before, and asked that he not be judged too harshly this time, as his form has been off. I speak for all of us when I say to Mr. Marchand: You are forgiven. That time will do just fine.