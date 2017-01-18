The 25 worst sports logos ever conceived in history

a. Just because you have an inanimate object as a team name doesn't need you need to anthropomorphize it.

b. Is the red sock really big or is his hat really small? Think on it - it's like that stupid dress that's totally blue. (Also, congrats to Bill Clinton for having the Wikipedia entry for "The Dress" not be about him. A nice upset there.)

c. The batting stance is pretty good.

d. I already used up my innuendo card with the Clinton mention, so use your imagination.