Floyd Mayweather to Conor McGregor: ‘Before you ask for $25 million, be worth more than $25 million’

Floyd Mayweather has put Conor McGregor on blast for demanding more than he’s worth

Former boxing champion and pound-for-pound kingpin Floyd Mayweather Jr. has continued his vendetta against UFC President Dana White and the promotion’s lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the most Floyd Mayweather way possible

Earlier in this month, White made an appearance “The Herd” and revealed he’d be willing offer Mayweather $25 million, plus pay-per-view revenue, to accept the often discussed about boxing match against McGregor.

“I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer, and I’m the guy who can actually make the offer, and I’m actually making a real offer,” said White. “We’ll pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million, and then well talk pay-per-view and a certain number. There is a real offer.”

Mayweather, who has been touted as the highest earning athelte on the planet, took issue with the perceived paltry purse.

“He’s a f–king comedian,” said Mayweather before flashing his watch and pulling away. “Man, look at my watch.”

This exchange also came a day removed from Mayweather revealing his team had actually offered McGregor $15million to accept the fight.

But now he’s upping the anti by taking to his social media to put McGregor on blast for demanding what the man know as ‘Money’ feels he hasn’t earned

Before you ask for $25 million, be worth more than $25 million. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5 million not $25 million. A photo posted by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:00am PST

“Before you ask for $25 million, be worth more than $25 million,” wrote Mayweather on Instagram. “You have the “2” and the “5” right but you meant to say $2.5 million not $25 million.”

In terms of actual competition McGregor (21-3 MMA, 18 (T)KOs), is coming off a history making performance at UFC 205, where fans saw him earn his second UFC title with a violent second round knockout over Eddie Alvarez. This victory made McGregor the first fighter in UFC history to two belts in two separate weight classes at the same time.

However, immediatly after earning gold, the Irishman revealed he would be taking time away from the sport to help his longtime girlfriend during her first pregnancy.

Mayweather (49-0 boxing, 26 (T)KOs) has not stepped foot inside a boxing ring since his decision win over Andre Berto in September 2015, earning a disclosed $32 million in the process.

