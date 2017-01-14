Floyd Mayweather on if he wants McGregor fight: ‘Absolutely’

Floyd Mayweather was ringside during a Showtime Boxing event where he was asked about a fight with Conor McGregor.

When asked about a possibility of a fight with Connor McGregor happening, Floyd Mayweather said, “The best thing to do is to look up how much money Conor McGregor has made then look at how much money Floyd Mayweather has made, and then, we can make the fight happen.”

Mayweather and McGregor were offered $25 million each plus pay per view points from UFC President Dana White. Mayweather laughed at the offer and told TMZ, “He’s a f–king comedian.” Mayweather has a different number in mind.

During an interview on ESPN’s First Take Mayweather said, “They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million.” He also said how much he was offering McGregor, “We’re willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage on pay-per-view.”

Money seems to be the biggest issue between both fighters. Mayweather earned over $220 million in his fight against Manny Pacquiao and a career earnings around $700 million. In 2015 alone, Mayweather raked in a huge $300 million and topped the Forbes Highest Paid Athletes list. McGregor reportedly earned around $40 million for 2016 which is far from the amount Mayweather rakes in.

McGregor last fought Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 where he won by 1st round KO winning the UFC lightweight championship and making UFC history by becoming the first dual weight champion in the organization’s history. Mayweather retired from boxing in September 2015 with a record of 49-0 after beating Andre Berto by unanimous decision.

When asked if he wanted the fight, Mayweather said, “I’m a businessman when it’s all said and done, absolutely.” It seems Mayweather would be willing to step out of retirement for the right payday.

This article originally appeared on