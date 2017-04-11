Shane Doan still undecided on his future

Shane Doan discusses the factors that will weigh into his decision on whether to retire or return for one more season.

D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear

6 days ago

Hot Air: Juuust a bit outside

6 days ago

Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?

6 days ago

2017 D-backs Opening Day introductions

7 days ago

WATCH: Madison Bumgarner makes history

7 days ago

D-backs Opening Day time lapse

7 days ago

