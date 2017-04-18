Suns TV voice Steve Albert announces his retirement

PHOENIX — Steve Albert, the television voice of the Phoenix Suns on FOX Sports Arizona for the past five seasons, announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a 45-year broadcasting career.

“By doing this now while I’m relatively young and healthy, it gives me the time to pursue other interests and do things with family and friends that wouldn’t ordinarily be possible when you have an 82-game schedule that includes so much traveling and unusual hours,” Albert said in a statement released by the team.” This was not a particularly easy decision because I still enjoy calling the games, the creativity involved with that, and the camaraderie. The major factor was the travel lifestyle.

“I just wish the Suns had happened 20 years ago but it wasn’t in the cards. That said, I’m very grateful to the Suns organization for bringing me in five years ago when I wasn’t exactly 25 years old. These past five years have been a tremendous experience, and I’ll take away some great memories.”

Albert joined the Suns in 2012 following an extensive television and radio career that included the NBA (New Jersey Nets and Golden State Warriors); major-league baseball (New York Mets); NFL (New York Jets) and NHL (New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils). He was also a renowned boxing announcer, having called both Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson fights for Showtime.

“We were very fortunate five years ago to bring in someone of Steve’s caliber and experience, and in the time since, his tireless preparation and infectious personality brought Suns fans watching on TV much closer to the action,” said Suns President, Jason Rowley. “While we will miss his superb talent and witty delivery, our Suns family congratulates Steve on an extraordinary career and we wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Albert said he has no specific plans for retirement.

“I was about seven when I knew what I wanted to do, and there was no looking back. It’s been a privilege to be in this profession my entire adult life, and it’s been quite a run. I’m so fortunate to be able to go out on my terms.

“I’m not exactly sure what the future holds, but I’m excited about starting this new chapter in life. I do know that I’ve always wanted to write a book. At least now, I’ll have time to read one.”