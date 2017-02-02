NAU football class includes 10 in-state recruits

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona football coach Jerome Souers announced a recruiting class of 30 incoming players — 27 who signed national letters of intent and another three who have financial aid agreements and have joined the team this semester.

The geographic breakdown includes 14 players from California and 10 from Arizona.

“Our priority is always going to be recruiting the state of Arizona, and I think we have proven, once again, that a lot of the very best Arizona has to offer ends up with a Lumberjack jersey on,” Souers said.

The class features 18 high school signees and 12 transfers. Nine of the transfers are early enrollees who are already attending class at NAU.

The positional distribution includes eight defensive linemen, five wide receivers, five defensive backs, three offensive linemen, two linebackers, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two tight ends and one athlete.

Stone Smartt, QB, 6-4, 188, Antelope, Calif. (Del Oro HS)

Rodney Thompson, QB, 6-1, 185, San Diego, Calif. (Saint Augustine HS)

Sirgeo Hoffman, RB, 6-0, 215, Portland, Ore. (Pima CC)

*Cory Young, RB, 5-10, 160, Corona, Calif. (Boise State)

Brandon Porter, ATH, 5-10, 165, Victorville, Calif. (Oak Hills HS)

Cole Beaty, WR, 6-0, 170, Bakersfield, Calif. (Centennial HS)

Chance Brewington, WR, 6-3, 185, Chandler (Hamilton HS)

Terrell Brown, WR, 6-3, 170, Chandler (Basha HS)

*Jaeren Burch, WR, 6-0, 185, Peoria (Phoenix College)

Justis Stokes, WR, 6-1, 175, Gilbert (Williams Field HS)

Matt Kempton, TE, 6-4, 200, Scottsdale (Brophy Prep School)

Max Michalczik, TE, 6-2, 205, Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)

Jonas Leader, T, 6-5, 261, Tucson (Canyon Del Oro HS)

*Spencer Lewis, T, 6-4, 260, Mesa (Phoenix College)

Eddie Rivas, T, 6-4, 288, Phoenix (Mountain Pointe HS)

*Aaron Andrews, DE, 6-2, 245, Livermore, Calif. (Chabot)

*Brandon Lawless, DE, 6-4, 260, Los Angeles, Calif. (LA Valley CC/West Virginia)

Seth Long, DE, 6-4, 227, West Linn, Ore. (West Linn HS)

Quentin Robinson, DE, 6-1, 280, Plant City, Fla. (Butte College)

Brandon Boyce, DT, 6-1, 283, Scottsdale (Saguaro HS)

Gregory Jordan, DT, 6-1, 280, Windsor Hills, Calif. (Dorsey HS)

Sione Talakai, DT, 6-0, 280, Salt Lake City, Utah (Eastern Arizona College)

*Hamilton To’o, DT, 6-1, 260, San Leandro, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Marcus Carrasco, LB, 6-3, 200, La Habra, Calif. (La Habra HS)

Damahny Whittle, LB, 6-1, 200, Las Vegas, Nev. (Liberty HS)

Jahlil Pinkett, CB, 5-10, 175, Woodland Hills, Calif. (Chaminade College Prep)

*Joshua Clarke, S, 6-2, 185, Fremont, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Robert Hauck, S, 5-10, 170, San Diego, Calif. (Del Norte HS)

*Elijah Orr, S, 5-10, 170, Sacramento, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

*Anthony Sweeney, S, 5-10, 170, American Canyon, Calif. (De La Salle HS)

*-mid-year enrollee