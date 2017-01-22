Lumberjacks can’t hang with Vandals, lose on the road

MOSCOW, Idaho — Brayon Blake scored 18 points and Victor Sanders added 17 as Idaho rolled to a 65-49 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Blake was 6 of 11 from the field and Sanders finished 7-of-14 shooting for the Vandals (9-9, 4-3 Big Sky), who are 1 games back of conference-leaders Weber State and North Dakota. Northern Arizona (4-16, 1-6) has lost seven of its last eight games.

Jordyn Martin had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lumberjacks. Ako Kaluna added 16 points.

The Vandals took the lead for good midway through the first half and built a 30-23 halftime lead. The Lumberjacks pulled to 38-36 with 13:37 left but didn’t get closer. Idaho used a 16-2 run for its largest lead, 63-43 with 3:20 to play.