Fitzgerald, Johnson, Peterson selected for Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, running back David Johnson and cornerback Patrick Peterson have been selected for the 2017 Pro Bowl. The team was selected in a vote of players, coaches and fans.

Five Cardinals were selected as alternates: Defensive linemen Chandler Jones and Calais Campbell, cornerback Marcus Cooper, guard Mike Iupati and special-teams player Justin Bethel.

Fitzgerald was selected for his 10th Pro Bowl — most of any player in franchise history and more than any receiver other than Jerry Rice (13). He leads the NFL with 98 receptions, has 949 receiving yards and with two games to play is on track for his fourth season with 100-plus receptions and eighth season with 1,000-plus yards. He has moved into third place on the all-time receiving list with 1,116 career catches.

Johnson, a second-year player, is the first Cardinals running back to be selected for a Pro Bowl since Johnny Johnson in 1990. He leads the NFL with 17 touchdowns and a franchise-record 1,938 yards from scrimmage and has topped 100 yards in each of the first 14 games, a feat accomplished only by Barry Sanders and Marcus Allen. He leads all running backs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (800) and is fourth in rushing (1,138)

Peterson was chosen for his sixth Pro Bowl in six seasons — five as a cornerback and one as a kick returner. He joins Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith as the only players to be named to six Pro Bowls before his 27th birthday.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 29, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.