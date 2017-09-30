D-backs announce pre-game activities for Wild Card Wednesday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their pre-game activities for Wild Card Wednesday, starting with a street festival at 3 p.m. along 4th Street and Jackson.

Gates to Chase Field open at 3 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, with the national anthem performed by Jesse McGuire, and a 90-foot by 180-foot American flag in the shape of the United States, held by military personnel and Phoenix police and fire personnel.

The street festival will include live music from Rock Lobster, and Mark Zubia from the Pistoleros will perform in the Draft Room beginning at 4 p.m.