Preview: D-backs at Rockies, 5 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. RHP German Marquez

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

These two upstarts continue to hold down the top 2 spots in the NL West, though the Rockies (18-11) stretched their lead to 1 ½ games by taking two in a row from the Padres while the D-backs (17-13) were losing their last two in Washington.

They met three times in Phoenix last week, with Colorado taking two of three and all three games being decided by 1 or 2 runs.

The D-backs are only 5-8 on the road after starting this trip going 1-2 in Washington, and they're hitting .209 and average 3.1 runs per game on the road compared with .301 and 6.5 at Chase Field. Chris Iannetta (.333), Jake Lamb (.325) and Chris Owings (.273) are the only D-backs hitting better than .250 on the road, and the struggles have been particularly apparent in Paul Goldschmidt (.182) and Brandon Drury (.171).

But the hitting dynamic should be slightly different at Coors Field. They hit .343 and scored 76 runs in 10 games at Coors last season.