Preview: D-backs at Rockies, 5 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

These two upstarts continue to hold down the top 2 spots in the NL West, though the Rockies (18-11) stretched their lead to 1 ½ games by taking two in a row from the Padres while the D-backs (17-13) were losing their last two in Washington.
They met three times in Phoenix last week, with Colorado taking two of three and all three games being decided by 1 or 2 runs.
The D-backs are only 5-8 on the road after starting this trip going 1-2 in Washington, and they're hitting .209 and average 3.1 runs per game on the road compared with .301 and 6.5 at Chase Field. Chris Iannetta (.333), Jake Lamb (.325) and Chris Owings (.273) are the only D-backs hitting better than .250 on the road, and the struggles have been particularly apparent in Paul Goldschmidt (.182) and Brandon Drury (.171).
But the hitting dynamic should be slightly different at Coors Field. They hit .343 and scored 76 runs in 10 games at Coors last season.
D-backs starting pitcher Zack Greinke (2-2, 3.19)
Greinke is 7-4 with a 4.11 ERA against the Rockies in his career and 2-0, 4.26 in seven starts at Coors Field.
He was not involved in the decision when he started against the Rockies last Saturday, leaving with a 6-3 lead that eventually turned into a 7-6 deficit. All three runs against Greinke were courtesy of the home run, including one by shortstop Trevor Story, who has three homers and five hits in 12 career at-bats vs. Greinke.
Carlos Gonzalez is another Greinke nemesis: 13 for 36 (.361) with four home runs in his career. Story (.170, tied for the major-league lead with 42 strikeouts) and Gonzalez (.200, 2 home runs) are both off to slow starts.
In his last three starts, Greinke has pitched 20 innings, struck out 26, walked three and given up five runs and 18 hits.
Gary A. VasquezGary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez (0-1, 7.20)
Marquez's bloated ERA doesn't reflect the pitcher the Diamondbacks saw on Sunday at Chase Field. After giving up eight runs to the Nationals in four innings in his previous start, he bounced back with six scoreless innings against the D-backs in a game Arizona eventually won on Daniel Descalso's walk-off home run in the 13th. He struck out eight and limited the D-backs to six hits and one walk.
The 22-year-old Marquez is a hard thrower who doesn't walk many -- only once in five career starts has he walked more than one batter, and in that game, he gave up eight runs.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome to the Mile High City
Colorado first baseman/outfielder Ian Desmond, signed to a five-year, $70 million contract in the off-season, will be playing his first game in Coors Field as a Rockie. He returned from a broken left hand, suffered during spring training, on Sunday and is 7 for 19 with two home runs, three RBI and four runs since being activated. Desmond has a .379 career batting average at Coors (36 for 95).
He adds another potent bat to a Rockies lineup that is getting solid production from Charlie Blackmon (7 home runs, .292), Nolan Arenado (7 home runs, .288) and Mark Reynolds (8 home runs, .307). Blackmon is a .347 career hitter vs. Arizona.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kings of the close game
The Rockies are 9-0 in one-run games thus far. Greg Holland remains perfect in 12 save opportunities while fashioning a 1.38 ERA, and setup men Adam Ottavino (2.08, 11 holds) and Mike Dunn (1.13, seven holds) have been equally exceptional in their roles. Combined, the three have allowed 21 hits in 34 innings.
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Best on the bases
Jeff Sullivan of Fangraphs outlined this week how the D-backs have been baseball's best base-running team for three years running. This year, according to the metrics, their base-running prowess has accounted for 11.6 additional runs through 30 games. That's a remarkable figure, considering that the second-best team is Tampa Bay at 5.2 additonal runs. For historical context, since these statistics were first calculated in 2002, only one team has accounted for a rating of +25 or better -- the 2010 Tampa Bay Rays -- and the D-backs are almost halfway there after little more than a month.
Paul Goldschmidt is rated as the second most-efficient base runner in all of baseball -- to Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton. The metric is complicated -- measuring much more than the standard stolen bases -- but every position player on the roster other than Brandon Drury has a plus score.
If you prefer the more traditional and easily deciphered measure of stolen bases, the D-backs are also No. 1 there by a significant margin with 36, led by A.J. Pollock (11), Goldschmidt (eight) and Chris Owings (eight).