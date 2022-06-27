National Hockey League NHL odds: Every team's 2022-23 Stanley Cup title futures 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Members of the Colorado Avalanche will take turns this summer with the Stanley Cup, one of the most cherished team trophies in North American professional sports.

Per NHL tradition, members of the championship organization get to spend time with Lord Stanley's Cup, and the trophy is part of a celebration with friends, family and community members.

After the fun victory tour ends and play resumes this fall, who will be the favorites to hoist the trophy next season?

Here's everything you need to know about the title odds for the upcoming NHL season via FOX Bet.

ODDS TO WIN 2022-23 STANLEY CUP *

Colorado Avalanche +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Florida Panthers +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

Tampa Bay Lightning +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

Toronto Maple Leafs +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

New York Rangers +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Edmonton Oilers +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Vegas Golden Knights +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

Carolina Hurricanes +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

St. Louis Blues +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Minnesota Wild +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Boston Bruins +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Pittsburgh Penguins +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Calgary Flames +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Los Angeles Kings +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Washington Capitals +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Dallas Stars +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

New York Islanders +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Philadelphia Flyers +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Winnipeg Jets +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Nashville Predators +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Vancouver Canucks +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

San Jose Sharks +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Columbus Blue Jackets +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

New Jersey Devils +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Anaheim Ducks +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Detroit Red Wings +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Chicago Blackhawks +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Ottawa Senators +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Buffalo Sabres +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Montreal Canadiens +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Seattle Kraken +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Arizona Coyotes +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

* odds as of 6/27/2022

Betting notes and tidbits:

– The Avalanche enter as the favorites to win it all at +450.

– The runner-up Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are the co-second favorites at +800. The Presidents' Trophy is awarded to the NHL team with the best regular-season record.

– The Toronto Maple Leafs (+900) have the lowest odds among the Original Six franchises.

– Toronto also has the lowest odds among the seven teams located in Canada.

– The last Original Six team to hoist the Cup was the Blackhawks in 2015.

– The last team from Canada to win the Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. That was Montreal's 24th Cup, the most in history. The Canadiens rank second behind MLB's New York Yankees (27) for most titles in North America's major four sports.

– The 2021-22 preseason odds got the top of the league right. Colorado was listed at +625 and Tampa Bay was the second choice (+700) to win the Cup, according to hockey-reference.com.

– The Avalanche were the fifth preseason favorite since 1990 to go on and win the Cup.

– Since the 1984-85 season, the eventual champion with the longest preseason odds was the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes, who were +6000 before the season.

– Since the 1984-85 season, only four eventual champions had preseason odds longer than +2000 to win it all: the 2019 St. Louis Blues (+3000), the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes (+6000), the 2004 Lightning (+2500) and the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins (+3000).

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.