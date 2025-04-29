National Football League Which teams had the best grades in the 2025 NFL Draft? Updated Apr. 29, 2025 6:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and several teams made major improvements with some notable pick-ups. But which teams put together the best draft classes?

FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang has you covered, ranking the 10 best teams from this year's draft. For a more detailed look at how each team fared, check out all 32 of his draft grades here.

Let's take a look.

10. Texans: B+, 88 overall

Sure, it was frustrating for Texans fans to watch the first day of the draft come and go without a pick being made, but GM Nick Caserio's patience will be rewarded next year with Houston now owning two first-round selections in a class expected to be much richer than this one. And let's be real — that 2026 New York Giants pick could be a high one.

Even better, Caserio put together an intriguing class this year, filling the need for an athletic tackle with the Big Ten's blocker of the year in Aireontae Ersery and adding former Iowa State teammates Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the second and third rounds, respectively. Polar opposites in style, the duo offer size, speed and reliable hands, greatly improving Houston's depth at receiver. The Texans added another duo of college teammates in cornerback Jaylin Smith and Woody Marks (both from USC ), with the latter arguably the best receiving back of this class.

T-8. Patriots: A-, 90 overall

General manager Eliot Wolf worked the 2025 NFL draft like he was at the grocery store, adding a total of 11 prospects to the cart and from just about every aisle. The selection of left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 overall isn't the most exciting of draft day picks, but it was a good one, as he's a proven and polished blocker who fits in with the blue-collar mentality Mike Vrabel is seeking to rebuild in Foxborough, as well as the backside protector Drake Maye needs to take the next step.

In the middle rounds, the Patriots made similar moves with the splashiest pure center of this class in Jared Wilson, as well as run-stuffing DT Joshua Farmer and twitchy edge rusher Bradyn Swinson . In between, New England boosted its skill position talent, nabbing one of this year's most dependable all-around running backs in TreVeyon Henderson, as well as the cat-quick Kyle Williams, giving Maye legitimate playmakers. I'm not convinced that the Patriots added many true superstars this year, but this was the foundational class the franchise needed to re-establish the roster.

T-8. Ravens: A-, 90 overall

In the days leading up to the draft, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke about his anticipation of adding a cornerback and safety. Who knew at that time that he meant it happening with one player in the opening round? That's the positional versatility Malaki Starks should offer Baltimore, giving the club a plug-and-play option at strong safety alongside star Kyle Hamilton and added flexibility at the nickel and dime corner spots.

The culture established by DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh seemingly made them comfortable drafting CFB sack leader Mike Green at No. 59 overall despite disturbing off-field allegations. But like Starks, he winds up in an ideal landing spot. Middle-rounders Emery Jones Jr. and Carson Vinson starred at tackle in college but could be best suited inside for the Ravens. Of their staggering eight selections on Day 3, I'm highest on them and speedy cornerbacks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam.

It is difficult to improve a team as talented as Baltimore with rookies, but this draft class is loaded with both quality and quantity.

T-6. Giants: A-, 91 overall

The Giants have yet to announce their decision on Kayvon Thibodeaux's fifth-year option, but drafting speed rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall is a statement in itself. The two couldn't be much different. Thibodeaux is more of a power player, whereas Carter is greased lightning off the edge; each should excel on a defensive front that already boasts two established stars in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. While Carter offers an immediate impact — I think he should be the early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors — give GM Joe Schoen credit for playing the long game, as well, by aggressively trading back into the first round to nab Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart . The talented young signal-caller should get the time needed on the sideline to watch and learn effectively with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already on the roster.

Normally, middle-round picks are the ones requiring patience, but that may not be the case with their haul. Darius Alexander is among the more pro-ready defensive tackles in this class, with a veteran carpenter's tool belt of pass-rush moves. The same could be said for the runaway freight train that is running back Cam Skattebo — a seemingly perfect "Thunder" to the "Lightning" combination of speedier Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary . I also thought offensive tackle Marcus Mbow was a steal in the fifth round.

T-6. Chiefs: A-, 91 overall

Andy Reid gets a lot of credit for the Chiefs' success on game day and justifiably so. But GM Brett Veach delivered a master class on patience and value in the first round, as well, coaxing the Philadelphia Eagles out of a fifth-round pick (which KC ultimately traded to Pittsburgh) to drop a single spot and select Ohio State's Josh Simmons, a talent worthy of a top-15 pick when healthy and filling a huge need at tackle.

I was surprised that Kansas City didn't invest more picks on the offensive line the rest of the way, but I love the talent added. Omarr Norman-Lott is a penetrating defensive tackle who can provide immediate juice to the Chiefs' defensive line, with the underrated Ashton Gillotte potentially doing the same on the outside. Middle-rounders Nohl Williams , Jalen Royals and Jeffrey Bassa were some of my favorite "second-tier" prospects at their respective positions in this class.

The advanced degree of difficulty in drafting for a team that has relatively few holes cannot be overstated. Veach and the Chiefs handled it masterfully, turning in one of the best classes of this year's draft — slipping only slightly because I thought they needed more help along the offensive line.

T-4. Eagles: A-, 92 overall

In a case of the rich getting richer, Howie Roseman nabbed the draft's most exciting off-ball linebacker in Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 overall, boldly moving up one pick to assure his addition. It was a move that made a lot of sense, as opponents will have little choice but to get the ball out quickly to running backs and tight ends in trying to avoid the Eagles' vaunted pass rush, and Campbell offers extraordinary agility in coverage. Roseman returned to the position later in the draft with yet another Georgia standout in Smael Mondon Jr., another fast and physical linebacker who flashes future starting ability.

In between, the Eagles landed a natural cover safety in Andrew Mukuba and two of the more underrated and pro-ready interior linemen of this class, defender Ty Robinson and NFL legacy Drew Kendall at center. These weren't positions of need for the defending Super Bowl champions, but they only make the roster younger, hungrier and cheaper.

That "always compete" mentality also made quarterback Kyle McCord an intriguing selection in the sixth round. No one is suggesting that he is going to push Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts , but he might challenge Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson . McCord flashes starter-caliber accuracy, serving as a late-round investment policy for a team that seemingly has it all.

T-4. Bears: A-, 92 overall

Given the way that Sam LaPorta helped the Detroit Lions the past two seasons, few know better than new Bears head coach Ben Johnson the immediate impact a playmaking tight end can make. While I was slightly surprised to see Colston Loveland drafted ahead of Tyler Warren , the former is actually a better schematic fit for the Bears given that the club already boasts a quality dual-purpose tight end in Cole Kmet, allowing Loveland to play more of the "big receiver" role.

I liked the Bears' selection on Thursday, but I loved their picks on Friday. Wide receiver is not a position I expected them to focus on early, but Luther Burden III is the best receiver after the catch in this draft and will make their offense (and special teams) instantly more explosive. Similarly, I like the pro-readiness and nastiness that fellow second-rounders Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner provide. Of the Bears' Day 3 picks, I'm most intrigued by the upside of UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier , who offers many of the traits that have helped Tariq Woolen — another former fifth-round pick — emerge as a starter for the Seahawks .

3. Raiders: A, 93 overall

No team has undergone more of a transformation on offense over the offseason than the Raiders, whose selection of Ashton Jeanty (and earlier trade for Geno Smith ) vaporized whatever memories fans might have of last year's offense. A true bell cow, Jeanty is a future NFL superstar, and he's going to a head coach in Pete Carroll who won't hesitate to feature him as such.

Jeanty deserves praise, but so does the rest of the Raiders' incoming class. I especially loved the Raiders' Day 2 picks. Wideout Jack Bech is going to quickly emerge as one of Smith's favorite targets. Darien Porter was born to play cornerback for Carroll, with the former wideout-turned-defender taking the same path to the NFL as Richard Sherman and Tariq Woolen. The Raiders also nabbed two of the more underrated blockers in this class, in the durable and dependable Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant . The back-to-back selections of small-school quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller probably raised plenty of eyebrows, but the former is an elite athlete whose future could be at receiver. The Raiders needed a renaissance … and this draft is the perfect capper to an offseason that delivered it.

2. Bills: A, 94 overall

Sometimes, it isn't just the positional fit that warrants a high grade but the specific prospect chosen. I love Buffalo's bet on the speed and playmaking of cornerback Maxwell Hairston , as the Bills needed more game-breaking ability on the defensive side of the ball. GM Brandon Beane could have stuck to the "same old" Bills formula of drafting good, physical players, but Hairston is a gamble that could be the finishing touch needed for a Super Bowl run. Following the early investment made in Hairston — the fastest player at the Combine this year — the Bills returned to the "black-and-blue" strategies of prior drafts, dedicating their first five picks on defenders, including a trio of former SEC tough guys on the defensive line in T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker.

The blue-collar mentality remained a focal point deep into Day 3, even as the Bills went to tight end and cornerback with Jackson Hawes and Dorian Strong, each of whom will be adding some grit and physicality to their respective position rooms in Buffalo.

1. Seahawks: A, 96 overall

Football can be a complicated game, but sometimes the simplest solution is the right one. That was the approach the Seahawks took in the first round, nabbing their perfect schematic fit in Grey Zabel, the most versatile blocker in this class and a plug-and-play option at left guard.

This was the earliest the Seahawks have drafted an interior offensive lineman since Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson, and I'm not sure GM John Schneider enjoyed using his first-round pick on an interior blocker. But once he forced down those vegetables in the first round, the rest of the draft was dessert, and the Seahawks feasted as well as any team in the league, landing three other prospects in safety Nick Emmanwori , tight end Elijah Arroyo and quarterback Jalen Milroe , each of whom flashed first-round traits.

Milroe, of course, won't be expected to play right away, with the Seahawks signing Sam Darnold in free agency. He does offer intriguing running ability, however, for an offensive coordinator (Klint Kubiak) who values a mobile quarterback, and a head coach (Mike Macdonald) who joined Seattle following time in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson.

The Seahawks aren't likely to get the same production out of late-round receivers Tory Horton and Ricky White III as longtime stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett , but each does offer legitimate big-play potential as well as special teams prowess.

The Seahawks needed a splashy draft and got one. In terms of both quantity and quality, their 2025 class was as good as any in the league.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

