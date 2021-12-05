National Football League NFL Week 13 top plays: Lions get first win, Kyler and Hopkins star for Cardinals 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL regular season might be winding down, but it's never too late for your first win of the season.

That's how the Detroit Lions are feeling after they clawed out a win with their final play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled into Atlanta to take down the Falcons, while the Chicago Bears hosted the top-seeded Arizona Cardinals, who welcomed back two superstars in a big win.

In the afternoon slate, the Washington Football Team is on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders, while one of football's biggest rivalries is renewed as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

In Sunday night's finale, it's an AFC West showdown as the 7-4 Kansas City Chiefs host the 6-5 Denver Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Atlanta Falcons 17

Still hot

After a four-TD performance a week ago, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette picked up where he left off, scoring Tampa Bay's opening touchdown on a pass from Tom Brady.

Big-man pick-six!

Brady had a blunder just before halftime, throwing a pick-six to Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson, allowing Atlanta to cut the score to 20-17.

Spike it home

Rob Gronkowski made it two touchdowns for the game with this grab in the third quarter, finishing it off with his trademark spike in the end zone.

Arizona Cardinals 33, Chicago Bears 22

What rust?

Out of action for several weeks due to injuries, Arizona's dynamic duo of QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins announced their return to action in a big way.

Later in the first quarter, Murray showed his elusiveness is just fine, too, with a scramble for Arizona's second touchdown.

Gotta hand it to him

James Conner delivered a catch and touchdown for the highlight reel with this one-handed grab.

It's tricky

The Bears went deep into the playbook to pull off this 34-yard completion.

Later in the drive, Andy Dalton hit Jimmy Graham for a touchdown to cap the possession.

Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9

Up for it

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard slammed the door on New York's second drive of the game, picking off Daniel Jones near the end zone.

Corner pocket

Tua Tagovailoa put a dart on Isaiah Ford for the QB's second touchdown pass against the Giants as Miami pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles Chargers 41, Cincinnati Bengals 22

Hot potato

Chargers CB Michael Davis won't soon forget this interception. Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase had the defender beat but bobbled the ball as it arrived.

Davis stuck with the play and was on the spot for a circus-like takeaway.

Feelin' it

Keenan Allen sure came to play for the Chargers.

Justin Herbert connected with the veteran wideout twice in the first quarter for touchdowns, running out to an early lead against Cincinnati.

Something special

It turns out Herbert can catch the ball, too. He was on the receiving end of a pass to complete a two-point conversion in the second quarter.

An extra scoop

After giving up 22 unanswered points to let the Bengals back into the game, the Chargers' defense came up with a critical turnover and touchdown early in the fourth quarter to take a 31-22 lead.

Take your pick

If Davis' interception wasn't entertaining enough for you, perhaps Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie's effort will fit the bill.

Indianapolis Colts 31, Houston Texans 0

10 out of 10

Can anyone stop Jonathan Taylor? Is it wise to even try?

The Colts' running back made it 10 straight games with a rushing TD on Indy's first drive against the Texans.

To nobody's surprise, Taylor rumbled in for his second of the day in the third quarter as the Colts smashed the Texans.

Detroit Lions 29, Minnesota Vikings 27

Force the issue

The hosts broke through early in the second quarter as Jared Goff hit tight end T.J. Hockenson to give the Lions a 7-6 advantage.

Sinking feeling

As the NFC North foes battled back and forth, the Lions seemed poised to snag their elusive first win of the season.

However, Detroit rolled the dice on a fourth-down attempt that went awry. Rather than converting on fourth-and-1, Goff was strip-sacked by Minnesota's defense.

Gifted a short field, Kirk Cousins tossed a TD pass to Justin Jefferson to take a 27-23 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Coming up clutch

But Goff and the Lions weren't done!

Staring at defeat on another fourth down, Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-deciding touchdown as time expired.

Philadelphia Eagles 33, New York Jets 18

Rookie to rookie

The second overall pick in the 2021 draft connected with the 34th overall pick, as Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson found wideout Elijah Moore for the game's opening touchdown.

That was Wilson's first first-half TD pass of his young career, set up by a critical 79-yard kickoff return by Braxton Berrios. The Jets would miss the PAT, though, settling for an early 6-0 lead.

Quick response

Filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts, Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew got the Eagles back in business with their opening drive.

Minshew connected with tight end Dallas Goedert three times on the drive for 62 yards, which was capped by this 36-yard effort.

Back and forth

After the Jets made it 12-7, the Eagles responded to make it 14-12. Then, Wilson & Co. answered right back.

With newly signed kicker Alex Kessman 0-for-2 on extra-point attempts, Jets coach Robert Saleh went for it on fourth-and-goal and his offense delivered.

Saleh kept Kessman on the sideline and went for a two-point conversion, but the Jets came up empty on that front.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Still to come!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.