Tyler Huntley, Derek Carr added to AFC Pro Bowl Games roster
9 hours ago

Two quarterbacks were added to the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster Tuesday. One is particularly surprising — and historic.

The Baltimore Ravens' Tyler Huntley and the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr are now slated to participate in this weekend's event. The Bills' Josh Allen is unavailable because of injury. The Bengals' Joe Burrow is believed to be the other QB not participating.

Huntley's inclusion is curious given that he appeared in only six regular-season games, starting four in place of Lamar Jackson. Since the NFL-AFL merger, no Pro Bowl QB has started fewer games than Huntley. Mike Boryla was selected in 1975 after starting five games for the Eagles.

The Ravens backup got the nod over Russell Wilson, Mac Jones and rookie Kenny Pickett, among others. Justin Herbert is recovering from shoulder surgery. Huntley totaled 658 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 77.2 quarterback rating, completing 67% of his passes. He also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

As for Carr, he had arguably his worst season since 2017 — when he also made the Pro Bowl. He tallied 3,522 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and an 86.3 passer rating, completing 60.8% of his passes across 15 starts. 

The Raiders benched Carr for the final two games of the regular season and have been expected to explore trade options for him, but reportedly have yet to give him permission to seek trade partners. He's been their starter for the past nine seasons.

