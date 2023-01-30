Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has surgery on non-throwing shoulder
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week.

However, he is expected to be ready for the offseason program in the spring.

The team announced Sunday that Herbert had surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Jan. 25. The Chargers’ offseason program will begin in mid-April.

Herbert showed up on the Chargers’ injury report with a left shoulder injury leading up to the Jan. 8 regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos but was a full participant throughout the week.

The Chargers made the postseason for the first time in Herbert’s three-year NFL career, but they were eliminated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round after blowing a 27-point, first-half lead.

Herbert was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) this season. He was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl Games but will be unable to participate.

Reporting by Associated Press.

