National Football League Texans' C.J. Stroud to NFL teams on Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'Don't be dumb' Published Apr. 16, 2024 1:37 p.m. ET

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best pass-catcher in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his former quarterback, C.J. Stroud, wants teams to not lose sight of that notion.

"I think I read something like he's NFL ready, but other guys have more potential. That makes no sense. Like, what? If you're ‘NFL ready,' how is that not potential?" Stroud pondered about Harrison Monday (44:10-45:05). "You want longevity. You want somebody who's been doing it. For him, that's what he sleeps, eats and he breathes. He's a worldly talent, but also his work ethic and how he gravitates that room. I challenged him that last year when Jaxon [Smith-Njigba] went down, he had to take over as leader, and he did that. He's not really vocal, but he became vocal, and you can see his personality start to come out as he started to play more.

"For me, I think I would love to play with him again. I probably won't get that opportunity for a while, but I'm super proud of him. Whoever's up there man, be smart. Don't be dumb. Don't think too hard."

Stroud and Harrison played together at Ohio State from 2021-22, with the latter being the former's No. 1 receiver in 2022. The young signal-caller went on to be selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud then won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, while helping the Texans capture the AFC South and reach the AFC divisional round.

Harrison averaged 72 receptions for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns per season across his last two seasons in Columbus, catching passes from two starting quarterbacks (Stroud in 2022 and Kyle McCord in 2023).

As for Harrison's NFL future, he likely won't escape the top 10 and potentially the top six selections of the draft. While the Chicago Bears (No. 1), Washington Commanders (No. 2) and New England Patriots (No. 3) are expected to take quarterbacks, the Arizona Cardinals (No. 4) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) could stay put at their respective draft spots and take Harrison; Arizona lost wide receiver Marquise Brown to free agency and Los Angeles moved on from receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

If Harrison slips out of the top five, the New York Giants could take him at No. 6, with Harrison likely becoming their No. 1 receiver from the jump. Other potential landing spots for Harrison are the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8), as it would add another weapon for veteran quarterback and free agent signee Kirk Cousins, and the New York Jets (No. 10), where he'd add around veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Harrison is in competition with LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze to be the first receiver off the board. Nabers averaged 80.5 receptions for 1,293 yards and 8.5 touchdowns per season from 2022-23, while Odunze averaged 83.5 receptions for 1,392.5 yards and 10 touchdowns per season over that same span.

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

