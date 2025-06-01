National Football League Star rookies? The best schematic fits from all 32 NFL Draft classes Published Jun. 10, 2025 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the immediate afterglow of the NFL draft, seemingly every selection looks like a future starter.

But reality starts to settle in during the subsequent rookie minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs). And with mandatory minicamp upon us, it is already becoming clear that some of this year’s most impactful rookies might prove to be players who were selected much later than the first round.

Clubs often subscribe to the "best player available" strategy in the opening frame, gambling on high-upside athletes before addressing their biggest positions of need in the middle rounds.

The purpose of this article is to take a team-by-team deep dive and highlight the best schematic fits. Put another way, these are the rookies for each team likeliest to make the biggest impact in 2025.

Teams are listed alphabetically.

I’m excited about front-seven defenders Walter Nolen III and Jordan Burch, but it is the player selected between them — Johnson — who projects as the Day 1 starter. The 6-foot-2, 194-pounder has the bulk, instincts and big-play chops to star in a secondary already boasting one of the league’s better safety tandems in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Anyone capable of helping a pass rush that finished 31st in the NFL in sacks a year ago would make sense for this spot, but Walker’s burst, bend and versatility make him an especially intriguing fit in Raheem Morris’ defense. With a clear pathway to playing time for a squad I think could make some noise in a winnable NFC South division, Walker is a realistic candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Jalon Walker was a versatile player for Georgia's defense over the last couple of seasons. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first-round investment in Starks looks that much smarter now given that veteran Ar’Darius Washington — his primary competition to play opposite star Kyle Hamilton — suffered a torn Achilles a few weeks after the draft. Starks’ range and ball skills should weaponize a Ravens’ secondary that got half of their 12 interceptions last season from cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

With all due respect to the rebuilding Jets and Patriots, the only real threat to the Bills in the AFC East is the Dolphins' speedy offense. How better to counter that than with the fastest player in the draft in Hairston, a proven ballhawk? I loved this class for the Bills and think their first-round pick is its legitimate crown jewel.

I differed with many draft analysts, as I’m lower nthan most on Carolina’s top pick, Tetairoa McMillan, but gave Scourton a first-round grade. Between the healthy return of veteran D.J. Wonnum and the the addition of the power-packed Scourton, expect Carolina’s pass rush to be significantly improved in 2025 after finishing tied for 30th in the NFL last year.

I thought Burden was the most dynamic receiver after the catch in this class. Pairing him with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson and the explosive pass-catchers (including top pick Colston Loveland) already on this roster will immediately boost an offense that ranked 28th in the league a year ago in points scored.

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers on November 23, 2024 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fairchild was the Bengals’ third pick, but he is being penciled in as the starter at left guard. He’s strong, smart and battle-tested and is in a position to succeed, operating between two steady veterans in Orlando Brown Jr. and Ted Karras.

The scary neck injury suffered in Week 8 of last year that will keep Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for all of 2025 meant that the Browns would be looking early for reinforcements at linebacker. Schwesinger has Jedi-like instincts and is a reliable open-field tackler.

Dallas Cowboys: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College (No. 44 overall)

With DeMarcus Lawrence now in Seattle and Micah Parsons opting out of OTAs in a contract dispute, the Cowboys were wise to fortify their pass rush in the draft with the reigning Ted Hendricks Award winner. Ezeiruaku's pro-ready technique and non-stop motor will quickly make him a favorite of coaches and fans alike.

Cowboys second-round pick Donovan Ezeiraku was second in the nation in sacks last season at Boston College. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Full disclosure: Harvey ranked higher on the Broncos’ board than he did on mine, but I love his combination of vision, balance through contact and burst alongside Bo Nix in Sean Payton’s offense. While stubby at 5-9 and 208 pounds, Harvey is a true bell cow who could be a Rookie of the Year candidate in this scheme. He was charted by PFF with 54 explosive runs last year. The Broncos had nine from their running backs in 2024.

Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (No. 28 overall)

Both from a positional and personality perspective, Williams was one of my favorite picks of the 2025 draft. He plays with an infectious energy perfectly suited to Dan Campbell and the Motor City, and he gives the club time to allow fellow defensive tackle Alim McNeill to recover from last season’s Week 15 ACL tear.

Things certainly could be golden in Green Bay with first-rounder Matthew Golden, but at least during his rookie season, I see the wideout playing more of a complementary than starring role. That could also be the case with Belton, but I like the insurance policy he provides at left tackle (or left guard) for a team that too often has had postseason dreams ruined by midseason injuries up front.

Houston Texans: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (No. 79 overall)

I nearly listed second-round pick Aireontae Ersery here for the same reason that Belton fit for the Packers, but I’m especially intrigued by the lightning-quick Noel’s burst on the NRG Stadium Turf. The horrific injury suffered last year by Tank Dell sapped some of the juice from Houston’s offense, but Noel is a Dell doppelgänger capable of restoring it.

Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (No. 14 overall)

I’m dating myself with this reference, but it doesn’t seem that long ago that it was Dallas Clark starring in the same No. 44 jersey that Warren wore for Penn State. Expect the coincidences to continue when Warren joins Clark (Class of 2003) on the NFL’s All-Rookie team this season or when he’s named All-Pro in the future.

Now with the Colts, Tyler Warren will look to use his versatility to help Anthony Richardson the same way he helped elevate Drew Allar. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia (No. 89 overall)

Needless to say, Travis Hunter is going to be Jacksonville’s busiest and most glorified rookie, but let’s dig deeper than the No. 2 overall pick. If the Jaguars are really going to make a push in the AFC South, more grit up front is needed and Milum offers that. Like Hunter, I see Milum as one of the safest players in this class.

I thought Simmons was the most gifted pass-blocker in this class and that the Chiefs stole him with the final pick of the first round. Some had reservations about his recovery from knee surgery and commitment, but in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes (among others) in Kansas City, the leadership is in place to help Simmons live up to his All-Pro potential.

If I weren’t so excited about a couple of other rookie backs in the AFC West, I might be betting the mortgage on the Raiders’ top pick running away with Rookie of the Year honors. He’s worthy of all his hype, folks, and will be featured in the Raiders' revamped attack.

Ashton Jeanty was taken by the Raiders after finishing second in the Heisman vote last season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As much as any coach in the NFL, Jim Harbaugh demands that his team exude toughness and physicality. Hampton is the perfect bruising back for that style, possessing not only size and power but excellent hands out of the backfield. Don’t be surprised if it's Hampton — and not Justin Herbert — who powers a deeper Chargers postseason run this year.

Playing time could be tough to come by with the Rams boasting an underrated and deep defensive front, but I love Stewart’s violent playing style. Stubby and stronger than he looks, I expect Stewart to become a key part of the Rams’ rotation this season.

I wasn’t a fan of the Dolphins' draft as a whole, but I certainly recognize Grant’s talent and Miami’s need to get bigger and younger on the defensive line. Grant is an impressive athlete for his massive 6-4, 331-pound frame, and he’ll see a lot of single blocks as a rookie with opponents focusing on Zach Sieler and Chop Robinson.

Kenneth Grant #78 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts to a first half sack while playing the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State (No. 24 overall)

Like with the aforementioned Dolphins, I see the Vikings’ most significant contribution as a rookie coming from their first-round pick. I like Jackson, viewing him as one of the few true plug-and-play guards of this class, and I’m excited to see how he and the rest of Minnesota’s rebuilt interior fare in protecting young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Even before the now-infamous "boat video" raised questions about Stefon Diggs’ fit in New England, the fleet-footed Williams was an exciting addition as a downfield target for Drake Maye. The rookie has some of the best feet of this year’s receiver class, projecting similarly as Diggs when he entered the NFL out of Maryland as a fifth-round pick (by Minnesota) back in 2015.

The public didn’t know about Derek Carr’s injured shoulder until after the draft, but the Saints certainly did, and I love that new head coach Kellen Moore (a former quarterback, himself) essentially got his choice of this year’s passers — with the exception of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, of course. The Saints took blocker Kelvin Banks at No. 9 overall, and he will almost surely start Week 1, but Shough’s upside deserves top billing. Given his extended college career, Shough is arguably the most pro-ready quarterback of this class and there are flashes of greatness for Moore to develop.

Carter is admittedly very low-hanging fruit as the Giants’ biggest rookie contributor, but he has to be included in this article as my current top pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Carter is electric off the edge, and he’s joining one of the better defensive lines in the NFL, providing an ideal runway for Carter to vault into superstardom.

Abdul Carter was widely-regarded as the best pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Perhaps some of the reasons why the Jets have struggled to develop a young quarterback in recent years is their lack of a "security blanket" at tight end. Taylor has some of the surest hands of any pass-catcher in this class, providing an immediate boost to a franchise that hasn’t produced a Pro Bowler at TE since … 1988 (Mickey Shuler).

The reigning champs enjoyed the kind of draft that suggests more Super Bowl appearances are coming. With Nakobe Dean on the mend from a torn patellar tendon, Campbell is in position to make the quickest impact — and, make no mistake, quick is the operative word given how freely he should be able to roam behind Philadelphia’s dominant defensive line.

Johnson runs with a similar power and determination as former first-round pick Najee Harris and, despite a 40-yard dash time (4.57) suggesting otherwise, he offers more of a breakaway element. He wasn’t asked to do much in the passing game at Iowa, so with Aaron Rodgers finally on board, Johnson might need patience. But if the Steelers remain committed to Arthur Smith's run-heavy system, Johnson should top the 1,043 rushing yards Harris produced last year in Pittsburgh.

I’m admittedly higher on Williams than most and see him as the perfect bully off the edge to resurrect a 49ers defense reeling from offseason losses. Williams’ career-high five sacks in 2024 only hint at his talent. Don’t be surprised if he contributes more than that as a rookie, and if he’s even better against the run, too.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 16, 2024, on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State (No. 18 overall)

Replacing Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is only the tip of the tidal wave of change to Seattle’s offense since last season. While personnel has dominated the conversation for most, the Seahawks are also switching to more of a wide zone blocking scheme, prioritizing athleticism over mass. Zabel was arguably this year’s most athletic offensive lineman, dominating both the Senior Bowl and Combine. He’s expected to start at left guard immediately for a club dedicated to running the ball much more than a year ago, when the Seahawks' 383 attempts were the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

It is easy to understand why pass-catchers Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson are getting most of the rookie hype out of Tampa, but I’m just as intrigued by the club’s double-dipping with DBs Morrison and Jacob Parrish, both of which project as future starterz. Morrison’s blend of awareness and ball skills could make him an ideal counterpart to rising star Zyon McCollum.

Needless to say, top overall pick Cam Ward is the guy, but Titans fans should be very excited about Oladejo, as well. Like Ward, Oladejo is an ascending player who, based on reports out of OTAs, is already earning first-team reps.

Washington Commanders: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss (No. 61 overall)

To justify this selection, Amos will need to prove that he’s over the back issues which contributed to his slip to the deep second round, but the tape shows one of the stickier, savvier man-to-man corners in this class — and a perfect schematic fit in Dan Quinn’s defense.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

