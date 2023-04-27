National Football League Seahawks draft preview: Will GM John Schneider resist temptation to trade back? Published Apr. 27, 2023 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The benefactors of Russell Wilson's underwhelming performance in his first season with the Denver Broncos after an offseason trade, the Seattle Seahawks own the No. 5 overall selection in this year's draft. That's the highest pick for the organization since general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll took over in January 2010.

That year, the Seahawks also had two first-round selections. Seattle stayed put and selected left tackle Russell Okung at No. 6 and safety Earl Thomas at No. 14. Both turned into foundational pieces in Seattle's back-to-back Super Bowl appearances after the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

But sticking and picking in the first round has been the exception not the norm for Schneider. In 13 drafts with Schneider running the show, the Seahawks have usually been on the move — either trading down or out of the first round, or using the team's first-round selection to acquire veteran players such as receiver Percy Harvin (2013), tight end Jimmy Graham (2015) and safety Jamal Adams (2021 and 2022 first-round picks).

Other than the 2010 draft, the Seahawks have used their original first-round selection just three times: James Carpenter at No. 25 in the 2011 draft, linebacker Jordyn Brooks at 27 in 2020 and left tackle Charles Cross at No. 9 last year.

Schneider and the Seahawks could face a similar dilemma Thursday night. They could stay put and select perhaps the best defensive player in this year's draft: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (if he's still available). Or they could trade the No. 5 pick, possibly to a quarterback-needy team depending how the first four selections go, and accumulate more picks.

Carter has been projected to potentially slide in the first round because of his well-documented off-the-field issues. He also showed up out of shape at his pro day. But Seattle has done its homework on Carter, meeting with him at the combine, his pro day and in a pre-draft visit at the team's facility.

During his time in Seattle, Carroll has created a culture of nurturing accountability and leadership that at times has gotten the best out of players. However, the financial commitment Seattle would have to make for a player this high in the draft is a significant risk for a team that believes it's close to competing for an NFC West title and making a deep playoff run.

For his part, Schneider is preaching flexibility in the first round.

"There's just a ton of variables up there," he said during his pre-draft availability last week. "A lot of different scenarios. A lot of different ways we can go."

Other potential fits for Seattle at No. 5 include pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson — if the Seahawks are comfortable with how the Texas Tech product has progressed from offseason foot surgery. Cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez also make sense.

The Seahawks also did extensive work on the quarterback prospects, with a large contingent traveling to the pro days of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. So even with the offseason re-signing of Geno Smith, quarterback seems to be in play for the Seahawks in the first round.

With 10 picks overall and five in the top 83 selections, the Seahawks would like a repeat performance of last year's draft, when they grabbed five starters in bookend offensive tackles Abe Lucas and Cross, running back Ken Walker III, cornerback Tariq Woolen and slot defender Coby Bryant. Second-round pick Boye Mafe also made an impact as a pass rusher and special teams player. In all, the Seahawks had a league-high 4,868 snaps played by rookies last season.

Carroll would like to build on what his team did last year with another draft haul this weekend.

"So many guys were so clearly able to handle the process and the pressure of jumping in and playing," Carroll said. "They took full advantage of the opportunities and they had huge contributions last year.

"It's got to be our biggest class we've had in terms of plays from that class. That just gives us the sense of excitement going forward with them as well as the next guys. If we can come close to matching that, it'll be a great couple years back to back."

Seahawks' draft picks

Round 1, Pick 5 (from Denver)

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 2, Pick 37 (from Denver)

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 151 (from Pittsburgh)

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 237

Seahawks' draft needs

Defensive line: The Seahawks gave up 150 rushing yards a contest during the regular season last year and struggled to generate consistent pressure in passing situations.

Wide receivers: DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are Pro Bowl players, but Seattle could use a third option to complement those talented pass-catchers.

Offensive line: Austin Blythe, last year's starting center, has retired. The Seahawks signed former Detroit Lions interior offensive lineman Evan Brown as a potential replacement but could add another player in the draft to create competition.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

