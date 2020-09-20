National Football League Saquon Barkley Reportedly Tears ACL 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second week of NFL action saw plenty of highlight-reel plays, but also some key players ⁠— Saquon Barkley among them ⁠— beset by unfortunate injuries.

The New York Giants star running back left the field in the first quarter, and the team initially feared he had suffered an ACL injury.

And those fears were reportedly confirmed soon after.

Former Patriots team physician Matt Provencher gave his perspective on Barkley's injury, indicating that if it's an ACL injury for Barkley, it could be a while before fans see him back to his usual self.

"Running backs, from our data, have a hard time coming back Year 1 after an ACL surgery. They certainly get back, but they just don't get back to the same level (of) production and have anywhere from a 40 to 45 percent decrease in their overall productivity."

In his first two years in the NFL, Barkley amassed over 2300 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Barkley wasn't the only player to be helped off the field on Sunday.

A laundry list of players found themselves dinged up on the day.

On the defensive side of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers saw a pair of pass-rushers leave the game in Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas.

For Bosa, who had 9 sacks in his rookie season, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan pointed toward an ACL injury as well.

As for Thomas, he'll undergo more testing on Monday, but is said to be in a similar situation as his teammate.

The injuries for the Niners piled up on both sides of the ball, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with an ankle injury.

With such a wide spate of injuries hitting numerous teams across the NFL, is there a root cause?

That's tough to pinpoint, of course, but Dr. Provenchar pointed to players not having the usual preseason routine ⁠— due to the COVID-19 pandemic ⁠— as a contributing factor.

"There's certainly still some validity in having that preseason to help get our players in football shape."

The Niners, meanwhile, weren't happy with the synthetic surface at MetLife Stadium.

