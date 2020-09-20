National Football League NFL's Top Plays Of Week 2 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We saw some jaw-dropping plays in Week 1 of the NFL, but what does Week 2 have in store?

Here are the top moments from across the league from a busy slate of Sunday action.

Amari Cooper reaches out

Big-time players come up with big-time plays, and Amari Cooper is no exception with this juggling act.

The Jets go full Jets – and that's not a good thing

The rout is on in East Rutherford, where the 49ers are stomping all over the Jets, including a 55-yard run on 3rd and 31 backed up against their own end zone.

Not great, New York. Not great. And unfortunately for the 49ers, they've experienced a number of key injuries in Week 2, including to running back Raheem Mostert.

Aaron Jones leaves them in the dust

Sunday of Week 2 was a big day for big running plays, as the Packers' Jones broke a tackle then dusted the Lions defense for a 75-yard TD run.

Zeke brings the boom

Down 20-0 to the Falcons in the first half, the Dallas Cowboys had every reason to feel frustrated.

Ezekiel Elliott let out a bit of that pent-up energy to get Dallas back into the game on this 1-yard run:

Wentz with the wince

Down 21-16 in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles had a chance to seize the lead – until Carson Wentz threw an ill-advised interception in the end zone. Whoops!

Meanwhile, for the Los Angeles Rams ...

Higbee cannot be stopped

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee enjoyed a field day against the Eagles, repeatedly torching the Birds on Sunday.

His third touchdown for the day, via a dime from Jared Goff, matched his career high for a season, set in 2019.

Mo' from Mostert

Before he went out with an injury, San Franciso 49ers RB Raheem Mostert found the endzone with this 80-yard run for some early fireworks against the Jets:

After a first-quarter 76-yard touchdown reception in Week 1, Raheem Mostert is the second player ever to have a touchdown of at least 75 yards receiving and rushing in his team's first two weeks of the season.

The other? Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

Brady's bomb

Tom Brady is building rapport with his new weapons in Tampa Bay, finding Mike Evans with this dart across this middle vs. the Carolina Panthers:

Brady and Evans reconnected later in the first quarter for a touchdown, too.

Big Ben ties Favre

With this 84-yard house call to rookie Chase Claypool, Ben Roethlisberger tied gunslinger Brett Favre for the most 80-plus yard touchdown passes in NFL history with 9 in his career.

Hop to it

The first Lambeau Leap for the Green Bay Packers this season had a distinctly different feel, but tradition is tradition.

Hurst's first

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst probably won't find himself more wide open than this:

That easy stroll into the endzone marked Hurst's first touchdown as a member of the Falcons.

Check back here often as this story updates with the day's top plays!

