2026 NFL Offseason: Who Joins Cowboys Among 5 Teams Ready to Make Postseason Leap?

The New England Patriots used free agency a year ago to jump-start a foundation built around ascending quarterback Drake Maye and veteran head coach Mike Vrabel. They proved to be talented (and fortunate) enough to advance to the Super Bowl in their first year together.

A few struggling teams from last season appear to be in a good spot to potentially follow that path to success in 2026. A handful of teams strategically spent in free agency, adding players who can raise their floor and ceiling for next season. Those teams will now have to be smart with their selections in the upcoming draft as they seek to cobble a good enough roster to quickly turn their fortunes around after underwhelming seasons in 2025.

So, let's take a closer look at five teams with the best chances to go from being left out of the playoffs last year to reaching the tournament in 2026.

[2026 NFL Free Agency: Where All 32 NFL Teams Stand After the First Wave]

Tight end Isaiah Likely headlined the group of players to follow John Harbaugh from the Ravens to the Giants. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

New York secured the biggest name in the head coaching cycle by hiring Super Bowl champion John Harbaugh to a $100 million deal to run their team. Harbaugh already had key pieces in place to build around in second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., along with standout left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Grabbing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 5 in this year’s draft would add an explosive touchdown maker to this offense.

The Giants improved that young roster with key additions in free agency from Harbaugh’s time in Baltimore in tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard, which signals a shift to more big-boy football and two tight end sets in New York. The Giants also brought in two playmaking receivers with similar skill sets in Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, a run-and-chase linebacker in Tremaine Edmunds and a cornerback looking to reset his career in Greg Newsome.

Harbaugh also added former Ravens punter Jordan Stout and former Miami Dolphins All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders to upgrade special teams. But overall, it will be up to Harbaugh to work his magic and develop the Giants into a championship organization again after New York won a combined seven games the last two years. Harbaugh is up to the task.

Trey Hendrickson joined the Ravens after the team's failed attempt to trade for Maxx Crosby. (Surya Vaidy/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The team that fired Harbaugh is also looking to rebound. The Ravens lured defensive guru Jesse Minter away from the Los Angeles Chargers to infuse the organization with new energy. Yes, the Ravens created some bad vibes around the league by backing out of a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. But Baltimore quickly grabbed a reasonable alternative in signing top free agent pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and holding onto the team’s two first-round picks.

The Ravens lost 11 players to other teams in the opening days of free agency, as general manager Eric DeCosta looks to replenish his roster by adding some pieces on cost-effective deals in the second wave of free agency. However, the Ravens improved the offensive line with the additions of interior offensive linemen John Simpson and Jovaughn Gwyn. Joining Hendrickson on the defensive side of the ball in free agency is playmaking safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

And for a team that focuses on drafting and developing players, the Ravens have 11 selections in this year’s draft, giving Minter the ability to add young prospects who can help the Ravens for the upcoming season on both sides of the ball.

The Ravens also must get a new deal done for two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Continuing to build around the 29-year-old franchise quarterback remains the top priority for DeCosta and Minter as Baltimore chases another Lombardi trophy. The Ravens made the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons and should return to their winning ways this year.

[2026 NFL Offseason: The Biggest Need For Every AFC Team After Early Free Agency]

The Cowboys traded for former Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary at the onset of free agency. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brian Shottenheimer was better than expected in his first year as head coach. The Cowboys’ trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for receiver George Pickens proved a successful transaction; they held onto the dynamic receiver by applying the franchise tag to the Georgia product, allowing more time to negotiate a long-term deal. Running back Javonte Williams returned in free agency. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys had one of the top offenses in the league last year, averaging 28 points a game.

The task for owner Jerry Jones this offseason was to improve a leaky defense, so the Cowboys can compete for a postseason berth. Dallas started that process by moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and replacing him with Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator Chris Parker.

Dallas brought in another pass rusher by trading with the Green Bay Packers for Rashan Gary. The Cowboys also added two versatile players to the defensive backfield from the NFC West in Arizona Cardinals free agent safety Jalen Thompson and former Los Angeles Rams slot defender Cobie Durant. And Dallas brought some juice to the defensive line with the addition of defensive tackle ex-Los Angeles Charger Otito Ogbonnia, along with the additions of linebacker Tyrus Wheat and safety P.J. Locke.

And with the trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last year, the Cowboys have two first-round picks and eight total in this year’s draft, including four in the top 112. That should be enough to add a handful of contributors to a team that should compete for a playoff spot in the NFC East.

[2026 NFL Offseason: The Biggest Need for Every NFC Team After Early Free Agency]

The Chiefs swung a deal for Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III as they look to improve their run game and get back to the postseason in 2026. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The headliner for the Chiefs this offseason was signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43 million contract in free agency. Much like the addition of Sanquan Barkley and Derrick Henry for the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in free agency two years ago, Walker should serve to improve a lackluster running game and take some pressure off Patrick Mahomes as he returns from a season-ending knee injury.

Yes, Kansas City must replenish talent lost in the secondary, with slot defender Trent McDuffie traded to the Rams, cornerback Jaylen Watson joining McDuffie in Los Angeles in free agency and safety Bryan Cook signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. The addition of Alohi Gilman from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency should help as the former Charger returns to the AFC West. The Chiefs also added defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga in free agency.

Along with that, the Chiefs have two first-round picks in this year’s draft and nine overall. Veteran defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has done a nice job of developing young talent in the back end defensively. Travis Kelce returns for another season, and the Chiefs executed a trade with the New York Jets for quarterback Justin Fields as insurance for Mahomes, who is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Head coach Andy Reid also brought back longtime offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who should help get the most out of Walker.

Bottom line, the Chiefs are a franchise that knows what it takes to build a Super Bowl contender, and if Mahomes returns healthy, Kansas City is set up to chase another Lombardi trophy.

Kyler Murray is looking to revive his career with the Vikings after getting released by the Cardinals. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Speaking of chasing Super Bowls, the Vikings are in a prime position in the NFC North with the addition of Kyler Murray. The Vikings have one of the most talented offenses in the league, headlined by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Wide receiver Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones all return as well, with the last of those names agreeing to a last-minute contract restructure to keep him in Minnesota. If Minnesota receives just competent quarterback play with Murray, they should compete for an NFC North division title.

Even with the up-and-down play of injury-prone quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings won nine games. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores returns, which means Minnesota should have an elite defense again this year. Murray has never played on a team with a top-10-ranked defense in his pro career.

The Vikings didn’t do much in free agency because of salary cap restraints, retaining linebacker Eric Wilson and special teams standout Tavierre Thomas, along with signing former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre. However, the Vikings already had one of the best rosters in the NFC and won 14 games with Sam Darnold as the team’s quarterback two years ago. The addition of Murray, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft, provides someone as talented as Darnold, looking to make a similar transformation as the USC product.

Along with that, the Vikings have nine selections in this year’s draft, including the No. 14 overall pick, giving them enough moves to improve an already talented roster.