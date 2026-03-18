2026 NFL Offseason: The Biggest Need For Every AFC Team After Early Free Agency

NFL teams use free agency in varying fashions. Some spend big on starting talent while others are content to let their top in-house free agents walk and play the compensatory draft pick game. Many clubs fall somewhere in between, or just prefer to wait until the later stages of free agency when the prices drop.

Regardless of how teams approach it, the objective is to get better for the following season. But teams don’t typically fill all their holes in the early stage of free agency. Heading into draft season, they still have questions about their squad for the following year.

So, let's take a look at the biggest need for every AFC team and who could fill each hole. And stay tuned for the NFC portion, which drops on Friday.

AFC East

The Bills tied for 20th in the NFL last season in sacks, and 30-year-old edge rusher Joey Bosa remains an unrestricted free agent. Buffalo signed former Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in free agency, but it could still use another edge defender who projects to be a long-term starter. Chubb turns 30 in June.

Ideal fit: Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas (draft)

The Bills added two-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb in free agency, but they still need more help on the edge. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With Jaylen Waddle traded to Denver, the Dolphins arguably have the NFL’s worst receiver room. Currently, their top two options are free-agent acquisitions Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, neither of whom has had more than 610 receiving yards in a single season.

The Jets desperately need a No. 2 receiver. Star wideout Garrett Wilson missed 10 games last season due to a right knee injury and still led New York with 395 receiving yards.

Ideal fit: Washington WR Denzel Boston (draft)

The reigning AFC champions need a No. 1 receiver and an edge rusher. But after the beating quarterback Drake Maye took in the playoffs and Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be surprising if offensive tackle is the team's biggest priority internally.

Even if Will Campbell takes a step forward as a left tackle, New England needs to think about its future at right tackle. Current starter Morgan Moses turned 35 earlier this month.

Ideal fit: Clemson OT Blake Miller (draft)

Will Campbell, New England's first-round pick last year, allowed four of the 21 sacks QB Drake Maye took in the postseason. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

AFC North

With Tyler Linderbaum’s departure for Las Vegas in free agency, the Ravens have a gaping hole at center. It’s a spot Baltimore could address in the second or third round of the draft.

Ideal fit: Auburn C Connor Lew (draft)

Current starters Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are both entering contract years, so the Bengals must think long-term at cornerback. It’s unlikely that Cincinnati pays both in 2027.

Ideal fit: LSU CB Mansoor Delane (draft)

Despite their flurry of free agency moves to remake the offensive line, left tackle remains an area of need. But the wide receiver hole is more pressing. Jerry Jeudy was Cleveland's leading receiver last season with just 602 yards, and the Browns didn’t sign a free agent at the position.

The Steelers remain in limbo at the most important decision, with Aaron Rodgers yet to make a decision on a return. They have just veteran Mason Rudolph and second-year pro Will Howard under contract at quarterback.

Ideal fit: Aaron Rodgers (free agency)

How long will Aaron Rodgers keep the Steelers waiting for his decision on whether to return for a 22nd NFL season? (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AFC South

The Texans didn’t just lose a right tackle when they traded Tytus Howard — they lost their best and most versatile offensive lineman. So while free-agent acquisition Braden Smith fills the hole at RT, depth concerns across the rest of the O-line have been enhanced.

Ideal fit: Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon (draft)

The Colts still need a proven pass-rusher opposite 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu. Indianapolis signed defensive linemen Arden Key and Micheal Clemons in free agency, but they’re more rotational pieces. Veterans Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam signed with the Raiders and Falcons, respectively, in free agency.

After just one signing in the early portion of free agency (running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.), the Jags still need pass-rush juice from the interior defensive line to complement edge defenders Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Jacksonville registered just 32 sacks last season, which ranked 27th.

Ideal fit: Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton (draft)

Tennessee Titans: Interior offensive line

The Titans released last year’s starting center, Lloyd Cushenberry, and signed Austin Schlottmann in free agency, but the seven-year veteran has never started more than four games in a season. Right guard is also a question mark with 2025 starter Kevin Zeitler a free agent.

Ideal fit: Iowa C Logan Jones (draft)

AFC West

The Broncos may have traded for receiver Jaylen Waddle, but they added no external players in free agency. So that leaves tight end as a big question mark. Denver got just three touchdowns from the position in 2025.

Ideal fit: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (draft)

The Broncos traded their first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle, so they would most likely have to trade up to get Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Yes, there’s a strong debate here for cornerback, where the Chiefs have lost both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. But Kansas City needs another starting edge rusher alongside George Karlaftis, and someone to take pressure off 31-year-old tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs didn’t have a player register more than seven sacks last season.

Ideal fit: Vikings DL Jonathan Greenard (trade)

The Raiders have an elite tight end in Brock Bowers, but presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza could use a WR1 — or a player who could grow into one. The addition of former Vikings WR Jalen Nailor shouldn’t prohibit Las Vegas from using as high as a second-round pick on a wide receiver.

Ideal fit: Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell (draft)

Protection for Justin Herbert should always be a priority for the Chargers, but especially now, given both of last year’s starting guards (Mekhi Becton, Zion Johnson) left in free agency. Los Angeles signed former Patriots first-rounder Cole Strange and brought back Trevor Penning, but at least one of the starting guard spots should be available.