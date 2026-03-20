2026 NFL Offseason: The Biggest Need for Every NFC Team After Early Free Agency

While many NFL teams have bolstered their rosters through early free agency and the trade market, all 32 teams still have holes — of various sizes — as we approach the draft.

So, what is each team’s biggest need?

Let's break that down for each NFC team — along with the ideal fit to fill each hole. (For the AFC teams, click here):

NFC East

The Cowboys have prioritized adding veteran starters to what was a bad defense last season, trading for edge rusher Rashan Gary and signing safety Jalen Thompson in free agency. An experienced MIKE linebacker who’s comfortable with green dot responsibilities would further support first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Ideal fit: Titans LB Cody Barton (trade)

In seven years with the Packers, new Cowboys edge Rashan Gary had 46.5 sacks and made one Pro Bowl. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After ranking second-worst in run defense last season (145.3 rushing yards allowed/game), the Giants have a need on the defensive front. But solidifying the offensive line for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart should be the biggest priority, and currently there’s a hole at right guard, where New York needs a starter.

The Eagles picked up some depth in former Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, but more juice on the edge is needed following the free agency departure of Jaelan Phillips, whose 63 pressures last season ranked 11th in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith, the top two edge rushers on Philly’s depth chart, combined for just 9.5 sacks last season.

Ideal fit: Vikings DL Jonathan Greenard (trade)

The Eagles still need to fill the gap left by Jaelan Phillips, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Panthers as a free agent. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

With Terry McLaurin entering his age-31 season, Washington should be thinking about a long-term WR1. The team-high in receiving yards in 2025 was just 727 by Deebo Samuel. The Commanders re-signed former Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks and have Luke McCaffrey entering his third season, but they’re depth options.

[NFL Better or Worse: Where All 32 Teams Stand After the First Wave of Free Agency]

NFC North

The Bears need an edge opposite Montez Sweat, who had 10 sacks last season. No other edge defender on their roster had more than four sacks in 2025. Chicago prioritized the interior defensive line in free agency, signing tackles Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street and James Lynch.

Ideal fit: Missouri EDGE Zion Young (draft)

The Lions have a void at left tackle after granting Taylor Decker’s request for a release. Detroit added veteran offensive lineman Larry Borom in free agency, but he’s on just a one-year deal.

Ideal fit: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor (draft)

With Micah Parsons recovering from a torn ACL and Rashan Gary traded to the Cowboys, edge rusher should become a focus for Green Bay. Outside of Parsons, the Packers have no returning players who had more than four sacks last season.

Ideal fit: Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore (draft)

Micah Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season and hopes to return in the first quarter of the 2026 season. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Franchise legend Harrison Smith may not return for a 15th season, and even if he does, the Vikings need a long-term starting safety. Minnesota has depth at the position (Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward, Theo Jackson) but not star power. In free agency, the Vikings prioritized elsewhere in the secondary, signing cornerback James Pierre.

Ideal fit: Oregon S Dillon Thieneman (draft)

NFC South

Linebacker Kaden Elliss’ departure to the Saints in free agency left a big hole in the middle of Atlanta’s defense. Free-agent signee Christian Harris could compete with a rookie draft pick for the starting job alongside Divine Deablo.

The Panthers let starting center Cade Mays walk in free agency. Free-agent acquisition Luke Fortner is a potential veteran replacement, but he signed a modest one-year deal.

Ideal fit: Auburn C Connor Lew (draft)

The Saints are super thin at wide receiver behind No. 1 option Chris Olave. Other than Olave, New Orleans didn’t have a receiver who ended 2025 on its roster reach 300 receiving yards.

Ideal fit: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate (draft)

In 2025, Chris Olave had his third 1,000-yard receiving season for the Saints and was named All-Pro for the first time, but he can't do it all on the perimeter. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lavonte David is undecided on returning for a 15th season, and former fourth-rounder SirVocea Dennis may be best suited in a backup role. Outside free-agent acquisition Alex Anzalone, who is projected to be a starter, Tampa has just one other inside linebacker under contract in Nick Jackson, an undrafted free agent last year.

NFC West

The Cardinals need a strong-side protector on their offensive line, a player who could be a long-term OT opposite Paris Johnson Jr. Ideally, free-agent acquisition Elijah Wilkinson becomes a top backup, as opposed to being the starter at right tackle.

Ideal fit: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa (draft)

The Rams remain all-in with NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, as evident by their moves this offseason (trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, signing CB Jaylen Watson in free agency). They may have the most complete roster in football, but with only 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett (zero career appearances) beyond Stafford on the QB depth chart, the backup spot needs to be shored up.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who played for the Rams the past two seasons and has 64 career NFL starts, remains a free agent.

Ideal fit: Jimmy Garoppolo (free agency)

Will the Rams re-sign veteran Jimmy Garoppolo (11) to back up Matthew Stafford for a third straight season? (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Niners have perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams on the edge, but both suffered torn ACLs last season. So San Francisco needs insurance there, and this team loves to stockpile defensive linemen.

The Seahawks lost Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency to the Chiefs, and RB2 Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in January, putting his readiness for the early portion of 2026 in doubt. Seattle signed former Packer Emanuel Wilson (125 carries, 496 yards, three TDs), but it’ll need more out of the backfield to support Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold.