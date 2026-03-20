2026 NFL Mock Draft: Where Would Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith Be Picked in All-CFB Draft?

Could you imagine what the 2026 NFL Draft would look like if all college football players were eligible to be picked? Would Arch Manning be the first quarterback taken? Would the Las Vegas Raiders dare to make Jeremiah Smith the No. 1 overall pick?

Well, there’s no need for you to imagine, because we’re going to find the answers to those questions in our All-College Football Mock Draft. The premise is simple: Every player who played in college football this past season is eligible to be selected in the NFL Draft. So, stars like Smith wouldn’t have to wait another year to enter the NFL.

Let’s take a look at how I think the first round would play out in our All-College Football Mock Draft.

We know the Raiders still need a quarterback in this exercise. But is there a quarterback who played in college last year you’d take over Mendoza? The answer’s no. You would still take Mendoza at No. 1 in this. It might be tempting to go with a guy like Arch Manning — could you imagine Tom Brady drafting a Manning? It’s a fascinating discussion, but Mendoza should still be the pick.

Fernando Mendoza lands at Joel Klatt's No. 1 offensive player in 2026 NFL Draft

The Jets also need a quarterback, and the discussion here would be between Moore and Manning. If you watched the tape, Moore was the better player of the two last season. I think he would win out in the evaluation process as a result. Even this year, when Moore was making his decision whether to enter the draft or not, he was the consensus No. 2 quarterback to Mendoza. Moore’s an elite talent and can further boost his draft stock in 2026.

The Cardinals also need a quarterback, and luckily for them, this exercise provides them with plenty of talented quarterback options. It would be hard to pass up on Manning with the third pick here, even with the struggles he had early last season. His traits are just too tantalizing at this point, and he’s a Manning. If you’re the owner of the Cardinals, aren’t you sitting there and thinking, "He adds value to our organization immediately." I also think that as Manning gains experience, he’ll become an even better player. Arch didn’t have the best season in 2025, but he improved as the year went along and the upside is still high.

Arch Manning in Joel Klatt's all college football draft 🏈

Don’t the Titans need the best offensive player available? That’s what Smith would be at this point in the draft. The Titans get to give quarterback Cam Ward the best threat possible in this hypothetical. Even though Smith still has another year to play in college, I think he’s going to immediately be one of the best receivers in the NFL the moment he enters the league. I think he can also be one of the better receivers we’ve had this generation.

The Giants can finally get their Saquon Barkley replacement. I really love this idea, though, for head coach John Harbaugh, who you know wants to establish the run game. Cam Skattebo might not be the longterm answer for the Giants at running back, especially after that gruesome ankle injury. But pairing Love with quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers as the centerpieces of your offense for the future is a really exciting idea.

Jeremiyah Love lands at Joel Klatt's No. 2 offensive player in 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns have a glaring need at left tackle, but even in this exercise, there isn’t a prototypical left tackle prospect that you would put in this spot. I had the Browns taking Georgia left tackle Monroe Freeling in my most recent mock draft, which some might view as a reach. But Seaton’s play has gone a bit under the radar. He was really good as a pass blocker at Colorado the last two years before transferring to LSU this offseason.

There are a lot of great wide receivers the Commanders could potentially pick from here. I think Tate would be the second-best wide receiver in this, so Washington takes him to pair with quarterback Jayden Daniels. Tate was overshadowed a bit because of Jeremiah Smith, but he’s a great route runner who has good length and separation ability. Every Ohio State receiver that enters the NFL produces right away, and I think Washington would take that.

I actually had the Saints taking Lemon in my most recent mock draft because the fit for him in New Orleans with quarterback Tyler Shough was too good to pass on. That’s why I think the Saints should take Lemon at No. 8 in this exercise as well. I love the idea of putting him in head coach Kellen Moore’s offense. He’s a magician in space. He had the best feel for space among all college football wide receivers this past season, especially in the interior.

I know the Chiers need a cornerback, and LSU’s Mansoor Delane or Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore would be strong picks at No. 9. But you could also get one of the best players in this year’s draft class instead. Do you think the Chiefs would pass on Reese at No. 9? Reese could be, and don’t roll your eyes at this, the Chiefs’ next Derrick Thomas with his athleticism and explosion.

Just like with the Chiefs and Reese, the Bengals get a great edge rusher prospect to fall to them in this exercise. I love Bailey. He was a production monster for the Red Raiders this past season.

You really think that if the Dolphins could draft anyone in college football that they wouldn’t take a quarterback? They would absolutely take a quarterback. I don’t think Malik Willis is the longterm answer in Miami. Sayin should, at least, be highly considered with this pick. He was the most accurate passer in college football this past season. He’s very smart and throws the ball down the field much better than you would anticipate, even though he’s not the biggest guy on the field. I know he didn’t play great down the stretch, but Ohio State’s offensive line was a sieve in front of him, particularly against Indiana and Miami (Fla.).

The Cowboys have got to fix their pass defense. Just like in my regular mock draft, arguably the best defensive player available drops to the Cowboys at No. 12. Downs’ size might make him fall to No. 12 in this exercise and in the real draft, but I don’t think the Cowboys would pass up on him, at least they shouldn’t. They had too many problems stopping the pass last season, and Downs makes you better everywhere. This is a guy who makes you better right away. He’s the smartest defensive player that I’ve covered in my college football broadcasting career.

Styles has rocketed up draft boards after arguably having the best combine performance ever. He’s a great leader with tremendous intangibles. He’s also got some versatility, making the move from safety to off-ball linebacker during his time at Ohio State. He can defend the pass and he’s a great run stuffer. He fits what the Rams need as they look to make a Super Bowl push.

Sonny Styles and Omar Cooper in Joel Klatt's NFL Draft risers 😤

This is where it gets a bit interesting because I’m going to have a lot of guys who are still in college starting to come off the board. Even after signing Trey Hendrickson, the Ravens could still use some pass-rushing help. So, if I’m Baltimore, I’m saying, "Sign me up for Stewart." He was a freshman All-American in 2024 and backed that up with a really solid campaign in 2025. I think he’s going to be one of the top picks in the 2027 draft. He’s a really good player.

The Buccaneers also need an edge rusher, and this exercise provides a lot of depth at that position. Simmons has really high upside. He’s a pure pass rusher who can impact the game right away.

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts): Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Jets got their quarterback at No. 2. Now, it’s time to give Dante Moore some help. So, why not go with Coleman? He’s an elite player. When he came out of high school, everyone was talking about how good he and Jeremiah Smith could be in college. Coleman wasn’t able to shine as much, though, because of Auburn’s struggles at quarterback. Physically, Coleman has all the tools and will be catching balls from Arch Manning this upcoming season. I think he can have a really great 2026 season and possibly be a top six or seven pick in the 2027 draft.

17. Detroit Lions: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

I think the Lions could really use another pass rusher, even if they already have Aidan Hutchinson. Putting Bain with Hutchinson would give Detroit two members on the All-Motor Team. They would wear offensive tackles out. How would opposing teams shift their protections? One of them would get a one-on-one matchup that they would win.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Minnesota could use some help at multiple positions on its defense. Moore can solidify the outside of its defense, and I think he’s the top candidate for the Thorpe Award entering the 2026 season.

Bryce Young could use some help, and the Panthers have an option to help alleviate some of the pressure off their young quarterback’s shoulders in the red zone with this pick. Sadiq is a game-changing tight end in the middle of the field and would be paired with Tetairoa McMillan, who is a really good outside wide receiver. But Sadiq would really help provide some balance to Carolina’s offense with his elite blocking ability.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane is my top cornerback in the 2026 draft, so this would give the Cowboys great value at a position of need. Downs and Delane would really fix that pass defense. Jerry Jones would be all for the all-college football draft.

Is anyone else tired of waiting around for Aaron Rodgers? I’m sure the Steelers are. Don’t you want a longterm situation at quarterback? I love Chambliss and his mentality and leadership. In the face of adversity with Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss right before the College Football Playoff, Chambliss played so well. He’s just scratching the surface of his potential. Remember, he transferred to Ole Miss last season after spending time at Ferris State. If he has another year like he did a year ago, his draft stock will only continue to rise.

The Chargers need help on the interior of their offensive line, and Ioane was the best interior offensive lineman in college football last season. Jim Harbaugh loves players like Ioane, who is versatile, can play different positions and can even motion pre-snap.

The Eagles have to prepare for life after Lane Johnson at some point, right? Well, they have the opportunity to take the player who I think is the top offensive tackle in this year’s draft with this pick. If the Eagles could do this, general manager Howie Roseman would run to get the pick in. I love Mauigoa as a run blocker. I think he’ll continue to develop and get better as a pass blocker.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Malachi Toney, WR, Miami (Fla.)

We had the Browns filling their left tackle need earlier in this draft. Now, I think they have to add another offensive threat for second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This actually might be my favorite pick in this draft because Toney is an unreal talent. He nearly had one of the most incredible catches I’ve ever seen in Miami’s CFP win over Ole Miss. But the Hurricanes were really creative with how they used Toney as a freshman this past season. They tried to get him the football in different ways, especially when they needed to get the offense out of the mud.

Freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney was a big reason for the Hurricanes' run to the title game. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Stone might be the top defensive tackle in next year’s draft. I’m not as impressed by the defensive tackles in this year’s class as I am with Stone, who has been a monster for Brent Venables’ defense. He’s only getting better. He was a big reason why the Sooners were one of the three best defenses in college football this past season.

I actually had the Bills taking a safety with their first-round pick in my most recent mock draft, something that I think new defensive coordinator Jim Leonard might be pushing for. Bolden’s outstanding and has already played a ton of football as he enters his junior season for a program with a lot of NFL talent on defense. He’s got really high upside.

This is a great example of how fit matters. I have Freeling as the top left tackle in this year’s draft, but he might be a reach to pick in the top 10, which is where I had him going in my most recent mock draft. However, Freeling being selected at No. 27 would be more appropriate and the 49ers can start to prepare for the longterm outlook of their offensive line. He can take over that left tackle spot at some point for the 49ers.

Fano has position versatility that the Texans could use to improve their offensive line. He can play offensive tackle or guard. More importantly, this would be a great value pick as I had Fano going in the first half of the first round in my most recent mock draft.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams): Ellis Robinson, CB, Georgia

The Chiefs use the pick they got in the Trent McDuffie trade to replace him with another cornerback. Robinson was the No. 1 overall recruit out of high school before being named second-team All-SEC as a redshirt freshman last year. I think he’s got tremendous upside, giving Kansas City a second player with elite potential in this draft after selecting Arvell Reese.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos): Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn

The Dolphins need help everywhere, so they have to go with the best player available with this pick. Faulk would be that player here. Faulk checks a lot of boxes. He’s got good length and athleticism and I think he might have an even better NFL career than what he showed at Auburn.

It was apparent that the Patriots needed some offensive line help in the Super Bowl. Baker is a heck of a player and I remember seeing him during spring football early in his college career and I thought he would be an outstanding player for a long time.

Kenneth Walker was vital to what the Seahawks did offensively. I really liked what Hardy did at Missouri this past season, leading the Power 4 in rushing yards with 1,650 yards. He forced 97 missed tackles as well, which also led the Power 4. Hardy’s in the same mold as Walker as a running back, which would be a good addition for the Seahawks at No. 32.



