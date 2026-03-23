2026 NFL Draft: Meet The Kicker Who Can Make a 70-yard FG and Run a 4.5 40

The NFL Draft is a month away, and pro days can yield the kind of ridiculous numbers that build intrigue around outside-the-box prospects you might have never heard of before.

That's the case with UTSA kicker Jaffer Murphy, a former college soccer player who turned heads at the Roadrunners' pro day last week when he not only hit a 70-yard field goal, but then was timed at 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

"I definitely wanted to stand out and do something that would impress the scouts," the 24-year-old told me over the phone. "I was very blessed that it went the way that it did."

Murphy's path to where he is now is unique, to say the least. He was born in Liberia in West Africa, moved to the United States in 2006 and was adopted here. He played soccer, basketball and football in high school, and was talented enough to play soccer in college at Drake and Florida Gulf Coast. He decided to give college football a try in 2024, playing at Division II Erie College, going 13-for-21 on field goals and connecting from as far out as 60 yards.

That got him a spot at North Carolina as a preferred walk-on in spring 2025, but after sitting down with coach Bill Belichick, he wasn't guaranteed a spot on their 105-man roster. So, he drove 20-plus hours to Texas to work out for coaches at UTSA and landed a roster spot there. He couldn't win the place-kicking job, but handled kickoffs for UTSA, with 54 touchbacks in 88 kicks and two tackles on special teams.

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor had lost his kicker to Oklahoma at the end of spring drills, and said while Murphy didn't handle field goals for the Roadrunners, he was exactly what they needed on kickoffs.

"We were in desperate need," Traylor told me. "He hadn't played football very long, but he was a wonderful, wonderful kid. All he needed was some time on task. He did a really good job for us on kickoffs. Super human, super athlete, and his best football is still in front of him."

What made a splash was his showing at UTSA pro day last week, going 12-for-13 on field goals, connecting from as long as 70 yards, and then showing off his athleticism with a 4.50 40-yard dash. Such speed from a kicking specialist is rare, of course — Georgia's Jake Camarda ran a 4.56 at the combine in 2022 and was a fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spending two years as their punter.

Murphy ran the 40 and did the vertical and broad jump with other UTSA draft prospects, and said scouts walked up to him and asked him if he would run the "L drill" or three-cone drill, which can show agility and quickness. He did them, and the same scouts asked if he would be comfortable doing positional drills as a defensive back, a position he'd never played or practiced at.

"I'm a kicker, but I can also be an athlete, so I'd love to," said Murphy, who borrowed gloves from a teammate and went through drills, acknowledging his footwork may not be the best. "I just wanted to go out and have some fun, and they reminded me I had nothing to lose."

Jacob Enns, a trainer and kicking specialist in Tampa who has worked with Murphy over the past three years, said he was making field goals from 71 yards in their second workout together, showing a natural talent for long-range kicking.

"When he kicked off, the comments on his Twitter posts were 'This kid kicks like a Madden kicker,' because it looked just like a video game," Enns told me. "Now, hopefully, he'll be able to do that at the next level. ... A lot of it is God-given ability, and he has that aspect of it. When we started this journey, he told me [the NFL] was his goal. He's doing the same thing he's done each step of the way, trusting God to open the right door. He's going to keep working hard to earn his spot."

Murphy is working on getting his accuracy to match his strength, and he'll need to show teams he can handle the pressure of game-on-the-line kicks in real, high-level situations. In the last game Murphy kicked a field goal, the announced attendance was 250, which came during his time at Erie College.

NFL kickers come in all sizes. Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders is 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, while Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles is 5-9 and 167. Murphy measured at 6-1, 180 pounds at his pro day, and said he "hopefully can change the way kickers are viewed in the NFL." He's gifted with a strong leg, but how does athleticism help a kicker? That could be in coverage after a kickoff, in the potential for trick-play gimmickry on field goals and extra points.

Murphy is unlikely to get drafted next month, but could land with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent or as a tryout player for rookie minicamp. If a strong-legged soccer player with little to no college football experience becoming an NFL kicker seems far-fetched, it shouldn't be. Cowboys star Brandon Aubrey, now a three-time Pro Bowl selection, played soccer at Notre Dame and in the MLS before trying football with two years in the USFL before he landed in Dallas. An even closer parallel is Lions kicker Jake Bates, who played college soccer and did kickoffs only at Texas State and Arkansas, then played a year in the UFL before making the cut with Detroit.

UTSA kicker Jaffer Muprhy thinks he can make the NFL in an untraditional way, similar to Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I love their game, love what they do, and I felt like I could go and do something that's never been done before, whether that's kicking or being utilized out on the field as well," Murphy told me.

Traylor said the interest from scouts was strong enough that he'll have demand from NFL teams, either during or after the draft, but he's eager to see what he can do on a larger platform.

"Great teammate, high IQ. I'm a big fan," Traylor told me. "He's going to get into a camp. He's probably got about 20 opportunities right now. We'll see how long he lasts, but he'll get into a camp."