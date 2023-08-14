National Football League Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins back at practice after beginning camp on PUP list Published Aug. 14, 2023 2:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was back at practice Monday after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Dobbins, who also missed practice time at minicamp, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Coach John Harbaugh said last month there was some "complexity" to his absence, but it now appears Dobbins will be available for the Baltimore offense going forward.

Dobbins missed the whole 2021 season because of a preseason knee injury. He came back last season and rushed for 520 yards in eight games.

Harbaugh is expected to talk to reporters after practice Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

