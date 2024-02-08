Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' tops list of favorites by Pro Bowlers

National Football League
Published Feb. 8, 2024 3:41 p.m. ET
Greg Auman
Greg Auman
NFC South Reporter

It's a "Love Story" between a few Pro Bowlers and Taylor Swift, according to the Pro Bowl Confidential.

When asked at the NFL Pro Bowl Games about their favorite T-Swift melody, most players had nothing but praise for the newly crowned Album of the Year Grammy-winner … who also happens to be Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend. 

The question, which at this point couldn't have been unexpected, was added in by FOX Sports' NFC South reporter Greg Auman while conducting the fourth edition of his quick survey in Orlando.

In addition to the Taylor inquiry, players were also asked evergreen football-related questions like who they think is the most underrated player in the league, the worst officiating call and the best throwback jersey. 

Although not every player was a Swiftie, Auman wrote: "The responses were fairly split — 15 of 35 said they didn't have one, but the ones who did were clearly fans."

So, what are the favorite Taylor Swift songs among the Pro Bowlers?

Check out the results below, along with more of Auman's thoughts!

Auman: It wouldn't be the 2023 NFL season if we didn't throw in a Taylor Swift question — and we're here for your angry responses that anonymous Pro Bowl surveys should be about football and not pop musicians.

So we asked: If you have one, what's your favorite Taylor Swift song? The responses were fairly split — 15 of 35 said they didn't have one, but the ones who did were clearly fans.

"T-Swizzle!" one replied. "Let me go through the repertoire in my head. Gotta go 'Love Story.' That was in our wedding."

"Love Story" was the clear winner, getting six votes, but "22" got three votes and "Sparks Fly" got two, with 11 different songs named. Also, somewhere in between the fans and non-fans: "What is it, Party in the USA?"

The tally:

"Love Story" (6)
"22" (3)
"Sparks Fly" (2)
"Our Song"
"Red"
"Shake it Off"
"Teardrops on My Guitar"
"Trouble"
"Wildest Dreams"
"You Belong With Me"
"Never Ever Getting Back Together"

