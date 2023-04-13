National Football League
Odell Beckham Jr. says he didn't get 'any assurances' Lamar Jackson would stay with Ravens
National Football League

Odell Beckham Jr. says he didn't get 'any assurances' Lamar Jackson would stay with Ravens

Published Apr. 13, 2023 4:46 p.m. ET

Newly signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear during his introductory press conference Thursday that he hopes to play next season with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback.

However, he also clarified that Jackson gave him no assurances that would be the case before Beckham agreed to a contract with the Ravens.

"I didn't get any assurances for everything," Beckham told reporters. "Life's uncertain. We don't know what's going to happen tomorrow [or] the next day. … I'm just excited of the possibility of that. My thoughts would be that [Jackson] would be here."

Jackson announced he had requested a trade from the Ravens last month as the former MVP and the team remained far from agreement on contract negotiations. However, he also celebrated Beckham's new contract both over FaceTime and in person with the veteran wide receiver. Beckham also confirmed Thursday that Jackson helped recruit him to the team.

"I know that these two want him to be here," Beckham added, motioning to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta sitting on either side of him.

[Lamar Jackson-Ravens standoff is a product of elusive middle ground]

Speaking to reporters at the NFL owners meetings soon after Jackson publicized his trade request on March 27, Harbaugh reiterated his admiration for Jackson and his confidence that the quarterback would remain in Baltimore. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As the impasse between Jackson and the Ravens has dragged on, however, the team is reportedly not ruling out drafting a quarterback in the first round while DeCosta and Harbaugh refused to answer questions about Jackson during a pre-draft press conference last week. 

The Ravens hold the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top Stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Baltimore Ravens
Odell Beckham Jr.
Lamar Jackson
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What we learned in MLB this week: The Rays are for real
What we learned in MLB this week: The Rays are for real
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes