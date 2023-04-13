Odell Beckham Jr. says he didn't get 'any assurances' Lamar Jackson would stay with Ravens
Newly signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear during his introductory press conference Thursday that he hopes to play next season with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback.
However, he also clarified that Jackson gave him no assurances that would be the case before Beckham agreed to a contract with the Ravens.
"I didn't get any assurances for everything," Beckham told reporters. "Life's uncertain. We don't know what's going to happen tomorrow [or] the next day. … I'm just excited of the possibility of that. My thoughts would be that [Jackson] would be here."
Jackson announced he had requested a trade from the Ravens last month as the former MVP and the team remained far from agreement on contract negotiations. However, he also celebrated Beckham's new contract both over FaceTime and in person with the veteran wide receiver. Beckham also confirmed Thursday that Jackson helped recruit him to the team.
"I know that these two want him to be here," Beckham added, motioning to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta sitting on either side of him.
[Lamar Jackson-Ravens standoff is a product of elusive middle ground]
Speaking to reporters at the NFL owners meetings soon after Jackson publicized his trade request on March 27, Harbaugh reiterated his admiration for Jackson and his confidence that the quarterback would remain in Baltimore.
As the impasse between Jackson and the Ravens has dragged on, however, the team is reportedly not ruling out drafting a quarterback in the first round while DeCosta and Harbaugh refused to answer questions about Jackson during a pre-draft press conference last week.
The Ravens hold the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
