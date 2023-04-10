Lamar Jackson reportedly helped recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Ravens
Soon after news broke that the Baltimore Ravens had agreed to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $18 million contract, Ravens fans had even more reasons for excitement when pictures emerged on social media of Beckham video-chatting with Lamar Jackson.
The implication, of course, was that Jackson would be the Ravens quarterback throwing passes to Beckham in 2023. That seemed like no sure thing just weeks ago when Jackson tweeted that he had requested a trade from Baltimore as talks surrounding a contract extension for him remained at an impasse. The two sides are reportedly still far apart regarding the guaranteed money in that contract.
[Lamar Jackson welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. to Ravens over FaceTime]
According to NFL Network, however, Jackson was indeed involved in recruiting Beckham to Baltimore and the understanding between both men was that Jackson would remain there and be playing for the Ravens next season.
There is still reportedly no indication that a breakthrough in negotiations between the Ravens and the 2019 NFL MVP is imminent, but Beckham's arrival and association with Jackson is a positive sign that the latter will remain in Baltimore for at least another year.
[Williams: Lamar Jackson-Ravens standoff is a product of elusive middle ground]
The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson in March, meaning they can match any deal offered to Jackson by another team or force a team to trade them two first-round picks for his rights. Jackson will make $32.4 million — just over twice as much as Beckham will reportedly be paid — if he plays on the tag next season.
