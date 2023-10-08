National Football League
NFL Week 5 live updates: Jaguars-Bills live, Giants-Dolphins, Ravens-Steelers, Saints-Pats, more
Updated Oct. 8, 2023 11:05 a.m. ET

Week 5 of the NFL season continues Sunday!

Kicking things off Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars do battle at Wembley Stadium in London in the second of five international games slated for the 2023 season.

Later, there are six games in the 1 o'clock Eastern window and four games in the 4 o'clock Eastern window.

Here are the top moments!

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Toe-tap TD

Jacksonville and Buffalo each punted on their first possession, but the former put together a touchdown drive the next time it touched the football. On the eighth play of the drive, Trevor Lawrence connected with wide receiver Zay Jones, who hauled in a tremendous 6-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone. 

Jacksonville chose to enforce a roughing the passer penalty on Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver on a 2-point attempt, putting the ball on the 1-yard line. Travis Etienne ran in the conversion.

Matt Milano out

The Buffalo linebacker left the game with a knee injury and reportedly has a full cast on his leg from his shin to his thigh.

Thrown on a line

Buffalo finally got into Jacksonville territory late in the first half and later reached the end zone. On the 11th play of the drive — and shortly after a LeBron James audible — Josh Allen threw a bullet, 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Bills trailed 11-7.

Loose ball!

The Jaguars got the ball into the red zone shortly before halftime prior to Lawrence being strip-sacked by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who recovered the loose ball.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Detroit Lions
DET

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Indianapolis Colts
IND

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
New England Patriots
NE

Stay tuned for updates!

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Denver Broncos
DEN

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF

