National Football League NFL Week 5 live updates: Jaguars-Bills live, Giants-Dolphins, Ravens-Steelers, Saints-Pats, more Updated Oct. 8, 2023 11:05 a.m. ET

Week 5 of the NFL season continues Sunday!

Kicking things off Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars do battle at Wembley Stadium in London in the second of five international games slated for the 2023 season.

Later, there are six games in the 1 o'clock Eastern window and four games in the 4 o'clock Eastern window.

Here are the top moments!

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Toe-tap TD

Jacksonville and Buffalo each punted on their first possession, but the former put together a touchdown drive the next time it touched the football. On the eighth play of the drive, Trevor Lawrence connected with wide receiver Zay Jones, who hauled in a tremendous 6-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.

Jacksonville chose to enforce a roughing the passer penalty on Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver on a 2-point attempt, putting the ball on the 1-yard line. Travis Etienne ran in the conversion.

Matt Milano out

The Buffalo linebacker left the game with a knee injury and reportedly has a full cast on his leg from his shin to his thigh.

Thrown on a line

Buffalo finally got into Jacksonville territory late in the first half and later reached the end zone. On the 11th play of the drive — and shortly after a LeBron James audible — Josh Allen threw a bullet, 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Bills trailed 11-7.

Loose ball!

The Jaguars got the ball into the red zone shortly before halftime prior to Lawrence being strip-sacked by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who recovered the loose ball.

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

