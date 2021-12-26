National Football League NFL Week 16 Top Plays: Rams-Vikings, Bills-Patriots, Bucs-Panthers, more 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of can't-miss matchups.

The early window is highlighted by a clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings on FOX.

In the afternoon slate, the Chicago Bears are taking on the Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX) in a potential snow game.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers , while the Denver Broncos battle the Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

In Sunday's finale, the Washington Football Team is in Dallas to take on the Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Week 16.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

4th & Go

Teams are going for it on fourth own more and more in this age's analytics-driven game. The Bills opted for the numbers on their first drive into the red zone, striking first with this Josh Allen dime to Isaiah McKenzie.

Turbocharged

Damien Harris hit an extra gear to plow his way into the end zone to tie it at 7-7 for the Pats.

Multifaceted

The best part of Josh Allen's game differs depending on who you ask. On this play, he showed why some folks think it's his running ability.

Right place, right time

That's exactly what Micah Hyde was on this critical pick late in the second.

I can Digg it

Boy is it hard to stop Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Double-dose!

Welcome back to the end zone, Damien Harris.

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

Spin cycle!

LA's Sony Michel made something from nothing to find the end zone on this whirlwind play.

Never a bad time

Any time a defense can get a takeaway, it's a good thing. Despite allowing the Vikes to push their way into the red zone, L.A. thwarted their scoring attempt with a clutch interception from Travin Howard.

Barred!

"Don't try it, Matthew Stafford" — Anthony Barr, probably.

Double-barred

Barr had Stafford in lockdown:

Minnesota followed the INT up with an Alexander Mattison TD:

He's got blockers …

Brandon Powell Injected the Rams with life on this big punt return TD.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Flock to the end zone

Hey, Josh Johnson, welcome back to the starting lineup!

Touchdown machine

Joe Mixon sniffed his way past the pylon, using his hyper end-zone-sensing capabilities on this play for Cincy:

Deuces!

Goodbye, Tyler Boyd!

Mixon 'em up

Make that two for Mixon.

Tee it up!

Joe Burrow on this throw: "Tee's down there somewhere."

It was only right that Higgins pulled in the ensuing TD grab.

Keepin' it consistent

Another Sunday, another Mark Andrews TD. It's like clockwork.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Stepping up … and out

The Bucs are missing a laundry list of receivers. But that doesn't mean they aren't capable at the position. Enter Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Bounce back

After a rough go last week, Tom Brady seemed to be back on track in the first half against Carolina.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Fly high

Boston Scott broke through the plane for Philly's first TD of the day.

Deep shot!

After struggling in the first half, Jalen Hurts stepped into form. This heave to Quez Watkins was good for a 39-yard completion.

Staying in bounds

DeVonta Smith won the Heisman for a reason. He showed off his playmaking skills on this scoring grab to put the birds up 20-3.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

Familiar visitor

This guy's name and the word "touchdown" have gone together a lot this season.

Made ya look!

Falcons punter Jack Fox showed off the arm strength on this fake punt.

Making an impression

Amon-Ra St. Brown is certainly making his presence felt during his rookie season. He got rid of the defense to score a TD for the second straight week!

Matty ice

Matt Ryan put the Falcons ahead 20-13 on this cold-blooded TD toss to Hayden Hurst.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Rumble young man

Rex Burkhead can still do this:

Bolting past 'em

Justin Jackson showed off the speed as he darted his way into the end zone on this play.

Incorrect address

This isn't who Justin Herbert intended this pass for.

Over the top!

Davis Mills uncorked a perfect throw to put Houston ahead, 17-12 at the half.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Did anyone know Zach Wilson could do this?

Not how they drew it up

We've got a lineman TD! This wasn't by design, but it still counts the same.

Length of the field

Take a breather, Braxton Berrios. You deserve it after this 103-yard game breaker.

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

